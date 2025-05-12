Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2899930https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/brutal-brahmos-indias-fastest-cruise-missile-that-flattened-pakistani-airbases-in-operation-sindoor-speed-range-features-and-cost-2899930
NewsPhotosBrutal BrahMos: India's Fastest Cruise Missile That Flattened Pakistani Airbases In Operation Sindoor – Speed, Range, Features And Cost
photoDetails

Brutal BrahMos: India's Fastest Cruise Missile That Flattened Pakistani Airbases In Operation Sindoor – Speed, Range, Features And Cost

BrahMos Missile Range And Cost: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed on Sunday that the BrahMos missile was deployed in strikes against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. It is India's fastest cruise missile system. On the same day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh now becomes the second state, after Tamil Nadu, to host a dedicated defence corridor. 

 

Updated:May 12, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us

What Is BrahMos?

1/9
What Is BrahMos?

BrahMos is a long-range supersonic cruise missile known for its pinpoint accuracy and operates on the "Fire and Forget" principle, enabling autonomous targeting after launch.  

Follow Us

BrahMos Missile: Versatile Multi-Role Weapon

2/9
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

It supports multi-role, multi-target, and multi-platform deployment—land, sea, sub-sea, and air—earning its status as a battlefield force multiplier. 

Follow Us

BrahMos Missile: Combat Use And Test History

3/9
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

First tested on June 12, 2001, off Odisha’s Chandipur coast, BrahMos has had 100+ successful test firings and saw its first combat use in Operation Sindoor.  

Follow Us

BrahMos Missile: Indo-Russian Collaboration

4/9
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

It is developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, blending Indian software expertise and Russian propulsion technology.  

Follow Us

BrahMos Missile Weight

5/9
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

The latest version weighs just 1,290 kg, allowing aircraft like the Su-30MKI to carry up to three missiles—a huge leap from the earlier limit of one.  

Follow Us

BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

6/9
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

India's fastest cruise missile system BrahMos minimizes response time and detection by flying at Mach 3. Initial range was 290 km; newer versions reach 500 km+, with future variants targeting 800–1,500 km ranges.  

Follow Us

BrahMos Missile Features:

7/9
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

The missile is designed for precision and survivability, the missile features stealth technology and an advanced guidance system with embedded software. It delivers high-impact force through immense kinetic energy, cruising at altitudes up to 15 km and striking targets as low as 10 meters. 

Follow Us

BrahMos Missile: Deployment And Naming Legacy

8/9
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

The missile is inducted by the Navy (2005), Army (2007), and Air Force (2019), the name "BrahMos" combines India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva rivers, symbolizing its joint heritage.  

Follow Us

BrahMos Missile Cost:

9/9
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range

According to multiple media reports, it is suggest that setting up a production unit for BrahMos cost around Rs 300 crore, while the market value of each missile is estimated to be nearly Rs 34 crore.  

Follow Us
Operation SindoorBrahMos MissileBrahMos Missile FeaturesBrahMos Missile CostBrahMos missile rangeBrahMos Missile Speed
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
business success story
Meet 92-Year-Old Who Heads To Office Daily, Owns 71 Hospitals And 5,000 Pharmacy Outlets—Know His Jaw-Dropping Net Worth
camera icon9
title
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Indian Army Connection
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Indian Army Connection: Meet Our Proud Fauji Daughters
camera icon9
title
Smriti Mandhana 11th ODI century
8 Indian Male Cricketers With Fewer ODI Centuries For India Than Smriti Mandhana: MS Dhoni, KL Rahul & More - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Likely Changes After Resumption: Everything You Need to Know
camera icon11
title
10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram
Meet 10 Most Followed Celebs On Instagram: Top Star Has 653000000 Followers, His Name Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK