BrahMos Missile Range And Cost: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed on Sunday that the BrahMos missile was deployed in strikes against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. It is India's fastest cruise missile system. On the same day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh now becomes the second state, after Tamil Nadu, to host a dedicated defence corridor.