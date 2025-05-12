Brutal BrahMos: India's Fastest Cruise Missile That Flattened Pakistani Airbases In Operation Sindoor – Speed, Range, Features And Cost
BrahMos Missile Range And Cost: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed on Sunday that the BrahMos missile was deployed in strikes against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. It is India's fastest cruise missile system. On the same day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh now becomes the second state, after Tamil Nadu, to host a dedicated defence corridor.
What Is BrahMos?
BrahMos is a long-range supersonic cruise missile known for its pinpoint accuracy and operates on the "Fire and Forget" principle, enabling autonomous targeting after launch.
BrahMos Missile: Versatile Multi-Role Weapon
It supports multi-role, multi-target, and multi-platform deployment—land, sea, sub-sea, and air—earning its status as a battlefield force multiplier.
BrahMos Missile: Combat Use And Test History
First tested on June 12, 2001, off Odisha’s Chandipur coast, BrahMos has had 100+ successful test firings and saw its first combat use in Operation Sindoor.
BrahMos Missile: Indo-Russian Collaboration
It is developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, blending Indian software expertise and Russian propulsion technology.
BrahMos Missile Weight
The latest version weighs just 1,290 kg, allowing aircraft like the Su-30MKI to carry up to three missiles—a huge leap from the earlier limit of one.
BrahMos Missile Speed And Range
India's fastest cruise missile system BrahMos minimizes response time and detection by flying at Mach 3. Initial range was 290 km; newer versions reach 500 km+, with future variants targeting 800–1,500 km ranges.
BrahMos Missile Features:
The missile is designed for precision and survivability, the missile features stealth technology and an advanced guidance system with embedded software. It delivers high-impact force through immense kinetic energy, cruising at altitudes up to 15 km and striking targets as low as 10 meters.
BrahMos Missile: Deployment And Naming Legacy
The missile is inducted by the Navy (2005), Army (2007), and Air Force (2019), the name "BrahMos" combines India’s Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva rivers, symbolizing its joint heritage.
BrahMos Missile Cost:
According to multiple media reports, it is suggest that setting up a production unit for BrahMos cost around Rs 300 crore, while the market value of each missile is estimated to be nearly Rs 34 crore.
