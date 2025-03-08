Bullet Train Model That Is Likely To Come To India Faces Technical Issues In Japan
A bullet train made an emergency stop near a station in Tokyo on Thursday after two cars became detached, resulting in a three-hour halt to bullet train services in eastern Japan. Several bullet train services were briefly suspended after cars on a Tohoku Shinkansen train became uncoupled. East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) is looking into the incident.
JR East stated that the northbound Hayabusa-Komachi No. 21 train, departing from Tokyo Station, made an emergency stop when the 10-car Hayabusa and seven-car Komachi trains separated while traveling between Ueno and Omiya stations at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Japan’s Kyodo News. As a result, services on the Tohoku, Joetsu, and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines were halted.
According to Asia News Network, there were more than 400 passengers on the Hayabusa and 200 passengers on the Komachi, but no injuries have been confirmed. The heating on the trains was said to have worked normally. The incident brought to light safety concerns, as it was the second of its kind for the Tohoku Shinkansen Line in less than six months.
The disconnection involved the Hayabusa and Komachi high-speed trains on the Shinkansen line that links Tokyo to northeastern Japan, similar to the previous decoupling in September, as reported by Kyodo News.
JR East, which is the only operator that couples trains with different compositions for a shinkansen service, said Thursday it will suspend all coupled shinkansen operations until the cause is determined and countermeasures are in place.
The Hayabusa-Komachi train service, which consists of two linked trains, decoupled in motion between Ueno and Omiya stations around 11:30 a.m., triggering its automatic braking system. It was travelling around 60 kilometres per hour at the time and stopped near Nishinippori Station in Tokyo with its two cars around 8 meters apart. The train was later moved to Omiya Station for inspection.
Bullet train services on other lines resumed around 2:35 p.m. A total of 111 trains were cancelled, and 166 trains were delayed by up to around five hours, affecting some 152,800 commuters of the Tohoku, Yamagata, Akita, Joetsu, and Hokuriku shinkansen lines, according to JR East.
India and Japan may witness the joint launch of the latest version of the bullet train, Shinkansen Alfa-X, also known as Shinkansen E10, in 2029-30. Japan has approved the plan and permitted India to operate two domestically manufactured high-speed trains on the track, which is expected to be completed in 2026-27, according to a Hindustan Times report.
