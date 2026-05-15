Bypassing chokepoints: India’s 5 strategic trade corridors redrawing the global trade map

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The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)

Launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, it is rapidly taking shape as a game-changing east-west trade artery. The corridor connects Indian ports directly to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel before linking to European markets through efficient rail and sea routes.

It promises to slash transit times by up to 40% compared to the Suez Canal route while offering lower costs and enhanced security. India is outpacing competitors through deep strategic partnerships with Gulf monarchies and Israel, including recent MoUs on green hydrogen, digital payments, and port modernization. This positions New Delhi as a central hub in West Asian logistics and diminishes potential over-reliance on any single external power. (Image: IMEC)