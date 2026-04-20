Longest day in the solar system — which planet holds the record?

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Earth has 24 hours in a day. This simply means Earth takes about 24 hours to rotate once on its axis. Even though it's just 24 hours, sometimes the day feels too long and the night too short. Now, just think about this. What if a day has 5,823 hours, which is equal to 243 days or 8 months? If you think it’s not possible, then hold my glass. That is possible, not on Earth, but on Venus. Yes, planet Venus has a day equal to 243 Earth days. Want to know why that’s so?