Longest day in the solar system — which planet holds the record?
Earth has 24 hours in a day. This simply means Earth takes about 24 hours to rotate once on its axis. Even though it's just 24 hours, sometimes the day feels too long and the night too short. Now, just think about this. What if a day has 5,823 hours, which is equal to 243 days or 8 months? If you think it’s not possible, then hold my glass. That is possible, not on Earth, but on Venus. Yes, planet Venus has a day equal to 243 Earth days. Want to know why that’s so?
Why does Venus have the longest day?
To understand this, you need to understand that humans measure days in comparison with Earth’s day - 24 hours. While Earth takes 24 hours to complete one rotation on its axis, Venus takes about 5,823 hours or 243 Earth days. This is because Venus rotates very slowly on its axis when compared to Earth. The second reason for the longest day at Venus is its backward rotation. Unlike many planets in the solar system, Venus rotates backwards. This means, the sunrise happens in the west and the sunset in the east.
A planet that barely spins
Venus is almost like a sleeping planet when it comes to rotation. While Earth keeps spinning at a steady pace, Venus moves so slowly that if you stood there - which is not possible due to an adverse environment, you would hardly notice any change in the sky for months.
Role of gravity and Sun
So, if you are wondering why Earth is fast and Venus is slow, then scientists might have an answer for you. They believe that the Sun’s strong gravitational pull is the key reason behind the slow pace of Venus. They believe that it happened over billions of years as the Sun’s gravity pull acts like a brake for Venus, reducing its rotation speed.
Mystery of thick clouds
Not only is Venus ’ speed unusually slow, but its environment is also equally mysterious. The planet is wrapped in a dense atmosphere composed mostly of carbon dioxide and thick clouds of sulfuric acid. This heavy atmosphere creates strong winds and atmospheric drag. Scientists believe this may also influence the planet’s rotation and make it even more unusual compared to Earth.
A planet of extremes
Venus is not just about long days. It is also one of the hottest planets in the solar system, even hotter than Mercury. So, survival at the surface for humans is not possible. Its surface is so extreme that even spacecraft struggle to survive for more than a couple of hours. So, a 243-day-long day is just one part of its extreme personality.
What would a day feel like on Venus?
If a human could somehow stand on Venus, a single sunrise-to-sunset cycle would last longer than most people’s entire concept of a season. Life, if it ever existed there, would experience time in a completely different way—slow, heavy, and almost unchanging for long stretches.
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