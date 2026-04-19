Chadar to Stok Kangri: India’s scariest trekking route not for the faint-hearted - Check why
India has some of the most thrilling yet terrifying trekking routes on the planet. From walking on a frozen river that can crack any moment to crossing treacherous glaciers at extreme altitudes, these adventures test the limits of human endurance. Hypothermia, altitude sickness, and unpredictable terrain make them extremely dangerous. Only experienced trekkers with proper preparation dare to attempt them. Here are 7 of the scariest trekking routes in India that will send chills down your spine.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik)
Chadar Trek (Ladakh)
It is considered as one of the most dangerous and thrilling treks, as the journey takes place over the frozen Zanskar River. The trek starts in Leh. There are some danger factors in this trek involving, trekkers walk on ice that can break, plunging them into freezing water along with the ice is often slick, leading to unavoidable slips and falls.The Zanskar River is powerful, flowing through stunning yet intimidating cliffs that become completely slicked with ice during winter. Trekking across the frozen river almost certainly involves frequent slips and falls, along with the need to climb along the icy cliff faces. The terrain is also intimidating. It requires serious preparation against hypothermia and Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS).
Pin Parvati trek (Himachal Pradesh)
The Pin Parvati Pass Trek is a challenging 11-day (approx. 110 km) high-altitude expedition connecting lush Parvati Valley in Kullu to the arid Pin Valley in Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. This trek is suited for experienced trekkers and is regarded as one of the most challenging in India. It requires high cardiovascular stamina; training should include running and uphill trekking with a load. One of the most beautiful and rewarding sections of the trek comes when you pass through the Pin Parvati Valley.
Stok Kangri trek (Leh, Ladakh)
Stok Kangri was one of the very popular 6,153-meter trekking peak in Ladakh, known for its challenging, high-altitude, non-technical climb that takes around 8-9 days. Due to environmental concerns and glacier protection, it has been closed to trekking since 2020, with no confirmed reopening date. It demands excellent physical fitness and prior experience. Given its altitude, it is consider unsuitable for for beginners.
Kalindi Khal trek (Uttarakhand)
Kalindi Khal Trek is one of the most challenging treks in India, connects Gangotri and Badrinath in Uttarakhand. This trek typically takes around two weeks once you reach the starting point. It is a high-altitude expedition pass situated at over 5,900 meters, typically starting in Uttarkashi district and navigating glaciers like Gangotri and Kalindi. During your journey, you have to cross and travers multiple galciers to make your way to Kalindi Base camp. This trek passes through Gangotri National Park, Nandanvan, Vasukital, and Rajparav.
Auden's Col Trek (Uttarakhand)
This is also very challenging high-altitude trek in the Indian Himalayas. This trek is an extremely challenging 15–16 day expedition in Uttarakhand, connecting Gangotri to Kedarnath via the treacherous Khatling Glacier. Situated within the Garhwal Himalayas and the Gangotri National Park in the Uttarkashi district, this challenging 15–16 day expedition connects the Gangotri and Kedarnath valleys at an altitude of 5,490 meters. This trek is named after John Bicknell Auden who discovered it in 1935. It is one of the least traversed trekking routes in the state.
Goecha La trek (Sikkim)
The Goecha La trek is a challenging 10-11 day trek in Sikkim, reaching, 15100–16207 feet, famed for its breathtaking, close-up views of the 3rd highest peak in the world, Mountain Kanchenjunga. For this trek you need about three days, and specifically help from somebody local, to get the permits. It starts from Yuksom, this trek passes via lush forests and high-altitude meadows. It is also considered ideal for visiting in April–May or September–October.
Green Lake trek (Sikkim)
The Green Lake Trek in North Sikkim is one of the very challenging 13-15 day high-altitude trek (approx. 5,000-5,500m) providing breathtaking views of Kanchenjunga base camp. It traverses dense rhododendron forests, waterfalls, and glacial moraines, following an old route used by early Everest expeditions. The best seasons are spring (mid-March to May) and autumn (October to November) for this trek. This trek starts from Gangtok, and is located in West Sikkim.
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