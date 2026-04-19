Chadar to Stok Kangri: India’s scariest trekking route not for the faint-hearted - Check why

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India has some of the most thrilling yet terrifying trekking routes on the planet. From walking on a frozen river that can crack any moment to crossing treacherous glaciers at extreme altitudes, these adventures test the limits of human endurance. Hypothermia, altitude sickness, and unpredictable terrain make them extremely dangerous. Only experienced trekkers with proper preparation dare to attempt them. Here are 7 of the scariest trekking routes in India that will send chills down your spine.



(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik)