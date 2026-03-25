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NewsPhotosChaitra Navratri 2026: Why onion and garlic are shunned from the kitchens during 9-day Devi festival
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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why onion and garlic are shunned from the kitchens during 9-day Devi festival

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Have you noticed why during the festivity, onion and garlic are prohibited from Indian kitchens by those who are celebrate it.

 

Updated:Mar 25, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why no to onion & garlic

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why no to onion & garlic

Chaitra Navratri 2026: The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri began this year from March 19 and will last till Ram Navami on March 27. During this 9-day festival dedicated to goddess Devi, her 9 different forms are worshipped by devotees. Have you noticed why during the festivity, onion and garlic are prohibited from Indian kitchens by those who are celebrate it. 

(Pic Courtesy: Freepik/representational images only)

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Different types of Navratri

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Different types of Navratri

Different types of Navratri

There are essentially four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season. However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April) respectively. Now, during the nine-day long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings.

Besides Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, there 2 Gupt Navratris (Secret Navratri), one starting on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Magha Month (Magha Gupta Navaratri) and another starting in the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Ashadha Month respectively.

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Why Onion And Garlic Are Banned For 9 Days

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Why Onion And Garlic Are Banned For 9 Days

In Navratri (be it Chaitra or Sharad), the first thing which goes straight out of the kitchen are a few food items ( read ONION and GARLIC) which are embargoed for these 9 days. But have you ever wondered why? We tried digging deeper into it this time.

 

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Rajasic, Tamasic and Sattvik Bhojan

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Rajasic, Tamasic and Sattvik Bhojan

In Hinduism, food items are categorised into three parts namely Rajasic, Tamasic and Sattvik Bhojan. It is believed that Sattvik food items are the ones that provide spiritual advancement—this puts all the vegetarian food items, with few exceptions, into the Sattvik category.

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Sattvic Diet

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Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet gives importance to seasonal foods, fruits, dairy products, nuts, seeds, oils, ripe vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and non-meat-based proteins.

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Rajasic food items

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Rajasic food items

Rajasic food items, on the other hand, have a stimulating effect on the body and mind. It has neither a positive nor a negative impact on the body. It includes fried items, strong-tasting spices, sweets, curd, brinjal, carrot-radish, urad, lemon, lentils, tea-coffee, and pan.

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Foods that harm

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Foods that harm

Food that harms the mind or body is considered to be Tamasic in nature. It is believed to cause mental dullness. Since onion and garlic are classified as Tamasic in nature, they are prohibited during the nine-day-long holy festival.

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