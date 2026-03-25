Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why onion and garlic are shunned from the kitchens during 9-day Devi festival

2 / 7

Different types of Navratri

There are essentially four types of Navratri throughout the year, each falling in a particular season. However, the most common and widely celebrated Navratri happens to be Sharad or Shardiya Navratri (September-October) and Chaitra Navratri (March-April) respectively. Now, during the nine-day long Hindu festival of Maa Durga, devotees observe fast and pray to the goddess seeking her blessings.

Besides Chaitra and Sharad Navratri, there 2 Gupt Navratris (Secret Navratri), one starting on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Magha Month (Magha Gupta Navaratri) and another starting in the Shukla Paksha Pratipada of Ashadha Month respectively.