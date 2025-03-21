Chandrababu Naidu To DK Shivakumar: India's Top 10 Richest MLAs; Wealthiest Has Rs 3383 Crore In Assets
According to the ADR reports of 2025 reveals that Parag Shah from BJP is India’s wealthiest MLA with assets worth Rs 3,383 crore, while Congress MLA and Deputy CM of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar holds second rank with assets worth Rs 1,413 crore. Here is the list of the top 10 wealthiest MLAs in India.
Parag Shah
Parag Shah is the wealthiest MLA in the country, with Rs 3,383 crore in assets. He belongs to the BJP party and represents the Ghatkopar East constituency in Maharashtra. (Image: ANI)
D.K. Shivakumar
Deputy Chief Minister and MLA from Karnataka assembly, D.K. Shivakumar from the Congress party, holds the second position as the wealthiest MLA in the country, with Rs 1,413 crore in assets. (Image: ANI)
K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda
K.H. Puttaswamy Gowda is independent from the Karnataka assembly and holds the third position as the wealthiest MLA in the country, with Rs 1,267 crore in assets.
Priyakrishna
Congress leader Priyakrishna, MLA from Karnataka assembly, holds the fourth position as the wealthiest MLA in the country, with Rs 1,156 crore in assets. (Image- Instagram)
N. Chandrababu Naidu
Ponguru Narayana
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
V. Prashanthi Reddy
Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel
Suresha B.S.
