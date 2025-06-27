Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2922934https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/chasing-clouds-indias-10-most-photogenic-offbeat-monsoon-escapes-2922934
NewsPhotosChasing Clouds: India's 10 Most Photogenic Offbeat Monsoon Escapes
photoDetails

Chasing Clouds: India's 10 Most Photogenic Offbeat Monsoon Escapes

India's 10 Most Photogenic Offbeat Monsoon Escapes" explores these 10 hidden gems across India that come alive during the monsoon. From misty hills to lush valleys, these 10 scenic spots offer breathtaking views, fewer crowds, and a peaceful vibe perfect for travelers seeking beauty and serenity. Discover the charm of unexplored destinations drenched in monsoon magic.

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Agumbe, Karnataka

1/10
Agumbe, Karnataka

Agumbe, Karnataka – “Cherrapunji of the South”

Dense rainforests, mist-covered hills, and gushing waterfalls make it a monsoon paradise. Their photogenic spots are sunset Point, Barkana Falls, Onake Abbi Falls. It is one of India’s best places for herpetology and spotting King Cobras.

Follow Us

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

2/10
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh – Mystic Monsoon Vibes

Clouds rolling over mountain passes, monasteries wrapped in mist, and dramatic Himalayan scenery. Their photogenic spots are Tawang Monastery, Sela Pass, Pankang Teng Tso Lake. This place is best for Photographers and culture lovers.

Follow Us

Valparai, Tamil Nadu

3/10
Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Valparai, Tamil Nadu – Untouched Green Retreat

Tea estates, rain-washed roads, and quiet forests with wildlife like Nilgiri Tahr and lion-tailed macaques. Photogenic Spots are their like Nallamudi View Point, Aliyar Dam, Sholayar Rainforest Drive.

Follow Us

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

4/10
Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Mawsynram, Meghalaya – Wettest Place on Earth

Verdant landscapes, living root bridges, and intense monsoon downpours. There are so many photogenic spots, some of them are Mawlynnong village, caves like Mawsmai, and hidden waterfalls.

Follow Us

Bhandardara, Maharashtra

5/10
Bhandardara, Maharashtra

Bhandardara, Maharashtra – Lakes, Clouds & Waterfalls

Lush valleys, misty lakes, and cascading waterfalls near Mumbai. There are photogenic spots which are Randha Falls, Arthur Lake, Umbrella Falls, Kalsubai Peak and this place is best for quick monsoon getaways.

Follow Us

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

6/10
Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh – Rain-Kissed Rice Fields

You can go there to see drenched paddy fields, pine forests, Apatani tribal villages, and rolling fog and photogenic spots are Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Dolo Mando Hilltop.

Follow Us

Cherrapunji (Sohra), Meghalaya

7/10
Cherrapunji (Sohra), Meghalaya

Cherrapunji (Sohra), Meghalaya – Where Clouds Dance on Cliffs

It is known for its monsoon magic with rain-washed cliffs and jungle trails and photogenic spots there are  Nohkalikai Falls, Double Decker Root Bridge, Mawsmai Caves.

Follow Us

Tamhini Ghat, Maharashtra

8/10
Tamhini Ghat, Maharashtra

Tamhini Ghat, Maharashtra – Western Ghats in Full Bloom

A carpet of green, numerous waterfalls, and dramatic mountain roads. Some photogenic spots are  Waterfall points along the ghats, Mulshi Lake and it is best for Road trips and monsoon photography.

Follow Us

Kausani, Uttarakhand

9/10
Kausani, Uttarakhand

Kausani, Uttarakhand – Cloud-Covered Himalayan Hamlet

Monsoon brings low-hanging clouds, fresh greenery, and misty Himalayan views. Some photogenic spots there are Anasakti Ashram, Rudradhari Falls, Tea Gardens.

Follow Us

Wayanad, Kerala

10/10
Wayanad, Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala – Jungle Trails & Rainy Romance

There are dense forests, waterfalls, tribal culture, and rice fields washed in monsoon hues. Some photogenic spots are their like Edakkal Caves, Meenmutty & Soochipara Falls, Banasura Sagar Dam.

Follow Us
Chasing CloudsIndia monsoon travelphotogenic destinationsoffbeat escapesMonsoon Tourismscenic travel spotsHidden gems IndiaRainy season getawayslush landscapesmisty hillsNature Retreatstravel photographyOffbeat Indiamonsoon adventurespeaceful traveltravel inspirationScenic BeautyUnexplored Placesrainy season destinationsmonsoon magicTravelLifestyleMonsoonRainsrainyIndiaDestinationsMountainsoff beatWorld
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK