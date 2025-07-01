photoDetails

Chasing Rainbows: 8 Places In India Where You Might Actually Spot One

These 8 places in India where you might spot India’s most picturesque and rain-kissed rainbows. From the misty hills of Meghalaya and the lush valleys of Uttarakhand to the vibrant skies of Meghalaya and Karnataka, these destinations are perfect for catching a glimpse of nature’s magical spectrum and also experiencing it after a fresh rain. These spots offer stunning views where rainbows often appear, creating a dreamy travel experience. For nature lovers and photography enthusiasts, these eight locations promise scenic beauty.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/chasing-rainbows-8-places-in-india-where-you-might-actually-spot-one-2924954

Anaika Sohal | Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 04:51 PM IST

1. Cherrapunji, Meghalaya: 1 / 8 It is known as one of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji situtated in Meghalaya is a rainbow hunter's dream.And frequent rain showers here followed by sunlight creates an Ideal condition for double or triple rainbows.

2. Mawsynram, Meghalaya: 2 / 8 This place is just a few kilometers from Cherrapunji. Mawsynram boasts heavy rainfall almost year-round.Due to the dramatic clouds, deep green valleys, and sunshine lead to stunning rainbow arcs that seems mesmerising against the hilly backdrop.

3. Coorg, Karnataka: 3 / 8 This is known as the "Scotland of India", it offers coffee plantations and hilly terrain that treated to surprise rain showers and after a light drizzle the mist lifts to reveal beautiful rainbows that stretches across the valleys.

4. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand: 4 / 8 A UNESCO World Heritage site becomes a canvas of vibrant blooms during the monsoon, and with occasional sunshine piercing through light rain and the valley transforms into a beautiful rainbow-laced landscape which is surrounded by huge snow-peaked mountains.

5. Munnar, Kerala: 5 / 8 These rolling tea gardens and mist-covered mountains make Munnar a monsoon gem and the rainbows are often spotted here after a spell of rain which gracefully arching across the plantations by enhancing its already dreamy atmosphere.

6. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: 6 / 8 These are set in the eastern Himalayas and Tawang's high-altitude location and unpredictable weather makes it a secret and beautiful spot for rainbow sightings.

7. Shillong, Meghalaya: 7 / 8 It's rolling hills and frequent light rain showers makes it yet another Northeastern spot where rainbows feel almost routine and Shillong's scenic lakes and elevated viewpoints offer the perfect frame for spotting them.