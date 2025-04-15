Advertisement
Want To Buy Kaju At Cheap Prices? This Place In India Has Cashews Cheaper Than Onions

Eating cashews and almonds every day is known to be good for health. But since cashews usually cost around Rs 1,000 per kilogram, many people can't afford them. However, there's a place in India where cashews are sold for just Rs 50 per kilogram—just like vegetables!

Updated:Apr 15, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
Poor lifestyle

1/7
Poor lifestyle

Unhealthy eating habits and poor lifestyle choices are causing common problems like weak eyesight and memory loss. To deal with this, health experts often suggest eating cashews and almonds. These nuts are rich in nutrients that help keep the brain and eyes healthy.

 

Prices Across India

2/7
Prices Across India

In most parts of India, cashews cost around Rs 800 to Rs 1000 per kilogram, making them too expensive for many people. Even those who want to eat them often can't afford to. But here's some good news that might surprise you.

 

Cashews cheapter than onions

3/7
Cashews cheapter than onions

There is a place in India where you can buy cashews for just Rs 50 per kilogram—cheaper than tomatoes, which cost between Rs 80 and Rs 100 per kilogram. It's hard to believe, but it’s true.

 

City of cashews

4/7
City of cashews

This place is in the state of Jharkhand, in a district called Jamtara, which is known as the "City of Cashews." Cashew trees are grown in large numbers here, producing thousands of tons every year. Since the supply is much higher than the demand, prices are very low.

 

Land for Cashew cultivation

5/7
Land for Cashew cultivation

In a village named Nala in Jamtara, about 50 acres of land are used for growing cashews. However, the village doesn’t have proper facilities to dry and store the cashews. Because of this, farmers have no choice but to sell them quickly and at very low prices.

 

Price in Jamtara

6/7
Price in Jamtara

In Jamtara, cashews are sold just like vegetables, with vendors sitting by the roadside. Raw cashews sell for around Rs 45–50 per kilogram, while processed cashews are available for Rs 150–200 per kilogram.

 

Rates In Dumka

7/7
Rates In Dumka

Apart from Jamtara, cashew farming is also common in Santhal Pargana and Dumka. Farmers in these areas also have to sell their crops at low prices. Middlemen and traders make big profits, but the farmers themselves stay poor.

 

