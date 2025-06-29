Advertisement
NewsPhotosCheck Countries Indians Can Visit Without Visa – Are Fiji Or Hong Kong On List?
Check Countries Indians Can Visit Without Visa – Are Fiji Or Hong Kong On List?

Are you someone who loves travel and adventure? Or are you someone planning to travel out of India this vacation season? Well, then you need to know about the visa-free facility nations where Indian passport holders can travel to. 

Updated:Jun 29, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Visa Free Countries

1/12
Visa Free Countries

There are certain nations where Indian passport holders can travel visa-free and can check 'spontaneous adventure' off their list. 

What Is Visa Free Facility?

2/12
What Is Visa Free Facility?

According to Passport Index, a visa-free facility means travelling to a foreign country with no 'travel visa'. 

Barbados, Bhutan

3/12
Barbados, Bhutan

Barbados, Bhutan allow visa-free travel for Indian visitors.

Dominica, Grenada

4/12
Dominica, Grenada

No visa is needed for Indians to explore Dominica and Grenada.

Haiti, Hong Kong

5/12
Haiti, Hong Kong

Travel to Haiti and Hong Kong easily, as no visa is required.

Maldives, Mauritius

6/12
Maldives, Mauritius

Pack your bags! The Maldives and Mauritius also offer visa-free entry to Indians.

Montserrat, Nepal

7/12
Montserrat, Nepal

Montserrat and Nepal welcome Indians without a visa.

Niue Island, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

8/12
Niue Island, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Skip the paperwork – visit Niue Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines visa-free.

Samoa, Senegal

9/12
Samoa, Senegal

Enjoy hassle-free travel to Samoa and Senegal – no visa necessary.

What Is Visa On Arrival?

10/12
What Is Visa On Arrival?

A visa on arrival (VOA) allows travellers to get a visa upon arrival rather than applying in advance. 

Trinidad And Tobago

11/12
Trinidad And Tobago

Planning a trip? Trinidad and Tobago do not require a visa from Indians.

Credits

12/12
Credits

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

(All Photo Credits: Representational Images/ Pixabay) 

visa free countriesvisa free entryVisa Free CountryTourist place visa freeinternational visa free trips for Indians
