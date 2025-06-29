Check Countries Indians Can Visit Without Visa – Are Fiji Or Hong Kong On List?
Are you someone who loves travel and adventure? Or are you someone planning to travel out of India this vacation season? Well, then you need to know about the visa-free facility nations where Indian passport holders can travel to.
Visa Free Countries
There are certain nations where Indian passport holders can travel visa-free and can check 'spontaneous adventure' off their list.
What Is Visa Free Facility?
According to Passport Index, a visa-free facility means travelling to a foreign country with no 'travel visa'.
Barbados, Bhutan
Barbados, Bhutan allow visa-free travel for Indian visitors.
Dominica, Grenada
No visa is needed for Indians to explore Dominica and Grenada.
Haiti, Hong Kong
Travel to Haiti and Hong Kong easily, as no visa is required.
Maldives, Mauritius
Pack your bags! The Maldives and Mauritius also offer visa-free entry to Indians.
Montserrat, Nepal
Montserrat and Nepal welcome Indians without a visa.
Niue Island, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
Skip the paperwork – visit Niue Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines visa-free.
Samoa, Senegal
Enjoy hassle-free travel to Samoa and Senegal – no visa necessary.
What Is Visa On Arrival?
A visa on arrival (VOA) allows travellers to get a visa upon arrival rather than applying in advance.
Trinidad And Tobago
Planning a trip? Trinidad and Tobago do not require a visa from Indians.
