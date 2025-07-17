photoDetails

To remain prepared for a two-front war - from Pakistan and China - India has been upgrading its defence arsenal. The Indian Forces are regularly testing new weapons to boost their capabilities. India is now preparing to test its most advanced air-to-air missile to date, the Astra Mk3—named ‘Gandiva’ after the mythological bow from the Mahabharata. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this next-generation missile is expected to give the Indian Air Force (IAF) a significant edge in future air combat. With cutting-edge propulsion and radar-seeking technologies, the Astra Mk3 represents a bold leap forward in India’s indigenous defence capabilities.