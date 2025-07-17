China, Pakistan's New Fear: How India's Gandiva Could Change South Asian Skies; Eliminate J-20, PL-15 Threats
To remain prepared for a two-front war - from Pakistan and China - India has been upgrading its defence arsenal. The Indian Forces are regularly testing new weapons to boost their capabilities. India is now preparing to test its most advanced air-to-air missile to date, the Astra Mk3—named ‘Gandiva’ after the mythological bow from the Mahabharata. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), this next-generation missile is expected to give the Indian Air Force (IAF) a significant edge in future air combat. With cutting-edge propulsion and radar-seeking technologies, the Astra Mk3 represents a bold leap forward in India’s indigenous defence capabilities.
Evolution Of IAF's Airpower
The Astra missile series began with the Mk1 variant, which is already operational with both the Indian Air Force and Navy. The Mk1 is a 3.6-meter-long missile weighing 154 kg and capable of striking targets over 100 kilometers away. The Mk3, however, takes this capability much further—both in terms of range and technological sophistication.
Supersonic Speeds
At the core of Gandiva’s enhanced performance is its Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) propulsion system. Unlike conventional solid rocket motors, SFDR engines draw in atmospheric oxygen during flight. This not only reduces the missile’s weight but also allows it to sustain supersonic speeds up to Mach 4.5 over greater distances. This makes the missile more fuel-efficient and extends its effective range to over 300 kilometers. Thus, India Air Force can eliminate Pakistani, Chinese targets without being visible to them.
'No-Escape Zone' Missile
Thanks to its throttleable SFDR engine, the Astra Mk3 dramatically increases the “no-escape zone”—the range within which an enemy aircraft cannot evade the missile, no matter how fast or agile it is. This makes Gandiva one of the most lethal air-to-air weapons in its class, capable of neutralizing threats like stealth fighters, bombers, and airborne early warning systems far before they can pose a danger.
Next-Gen Radar Seekers
For guidance, the current prototype of Astra Mk3 uses an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) seeker based on Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) technology. However, DRDO plans to equip the final production model with a Gallium Nitride (GaN) based seeker. GaN technology promises better power efficiency, superior heat tolerance, and stronger resistance to electronic jamming—vital advantages in modern warfare.
Testing Milestones
In December 2024, DRDO completed successful ground tests of the SFDR system at the Integrated Test Range in Odisha. The missile has since moved into captive carriage trials on a Sukhoi Su-30MKI to test its integration with the aircraft’s radar and fire-control systems. Live-fire tests will follow, evaluating Gandiva’s performance in intercepting real targets at full speed and range. Once proven, it will be deployed across platforms such as the Su-30MKI, HAL Tejas, Rafale, and MiG-29.
Countering China, Pakistan
The Astra Mk3 is being developed with an eye on countering regional threats, particularly the Chinese J-20 stealth fighters and the PL-15 long-range missile used by China and Pakistan. Despite challenges in miniaturising ramjet technology, DRDO aims to enter full-scale production between 2030 and 2031. This aligns with India’s broader “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” mission, focusing on defence self-reliance and indigenous technology development.
Beyond-Visual-Range Missile
A Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile is designed to engage enemy aircraft at distances where the pilot cannot visually identify the target—typically between 50 and 300 kilometers. These missiles use a combination of inertial navigation for mid-course flight and active radar homing in the terminal phase, allowing them to autonomously track and destroy targets with high precision, even in electronic warfare environments.
Trending Photos