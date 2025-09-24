Cigarettes Are Offered At This Shrine, Not Flowers Or Chadar; Know The Secret Of Hindu-Muslim Devotion
In Lucknow, a unique shrine near Musa Bagh Palace, known as Cigarette Baba's Mazar, draws devotees year round. Unlike traditional offerings of flowers or sheets, visitors present cigarettes to seek blessings. Built in memory of British officer Captain Frederick Wells, the shrine symbolises devotion, Hindu-Muslim unity, and Lucknow’s rich Ganga-Jamuni culture.
Cigarette Baba's Mazar
This unique shrine near Lucknow’s Musa Bagh Palace attracts devotees year-round, where cigarettes replace the customary offerings of flowers and sheets.
Cigarettes as Offerings
At Cigarette Baba’s shrine, devotees offer cigarettes, believing their wishes will be fulfilled, making it a truly unique spiritual site.
Who was Cigarette Baba?
Cigarette Baba was Captain Frederick Wells, a British officer who died in 1883 at Musa Bagh and loved smoking cigarettes.
Shrine Built in Memory
After Captain Wells’ death, locals built this shrine in his memory, fondly calling him “Cigarette Baba” for his unusual habit.
Hindu-Muslim Devotion
Pilgrims from both Hindu and Muslim communities visit the shrine, offering cigarettes and praying for their problems, unity, and wishes.
Other Names of the Shrine
Captain Wells is also known as Gora Baba or Captain Shah Baba, and the shrine is called Wells Baba’s Mazaar.
Tradition and Unity
The tradition continues today, highlighting Lucknow’s history, social unity, and Ganga-Jamuni culture, making the shrine a symbol of harmony. (Image Credit: X and freepik)
