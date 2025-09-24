Cigarettes Are Offered At This Shrine, Not Flowers Or Chadar; Know The Secret Of Hindu-Muslim Devotion

photoDetails

In Lucknow, a unique shrine near Musa Bagh Palace, known as Cigarette Baba's Mazar, draws devotees year round. Unlike traditional offerings of flowers or sheets, visitors present cigarettes to seek blessings. Built in memory of British officer Captain Frederick Wells, the shrine symbolises devotion, Hindu-Muslim unity, and Lucknow’s rich Ganga-Jamuni culture.