City of Roses: Why this place earned this unique title, check here
Fragrant blooms, vibrant colours, and sprawling gardens, Chandigarh lives up to its poetic nickname, the “City of Roses.” At the heart of this identity lies a deep-rooted love for nature, where thousands of rose varieties flourish, turning the city into a living canvas of colour and charm.
Home to Asia’s largest rose garden
At the heart of this identity lies the iconic Zakir Hussain Rose Garden. Spread across acres of land, it is one of the largest rose gardens in Asia, showcasing more than 1,600 varieties of roses. From classic reds and whites to rare hybrid species, the garden offers a visual treat for visitors and botanists alike. (Image credit: Freepik)
A festival of colours and fragrance
Every year, Chandigarh comes alive during the vibrant Rose Festival Chandigarh. The event celebrates the blooming season with flower displays, cultural performances, competitions, and food stalls. It transforms the city into a lively hub of art, nature, and community spirit. (Image credit: Freepik)
More than just flowers
While roses are central to its identity, Chandigarh’s charm extends beyond its gardens. Wide tree-lined avenues, well-planned sectors, and clean surroundings make it one of India’s most livable cities. The presence of lush green spaces reinforces its reputation as a city that values environmental harmony. (Image credit: Freepik)
A symbol of urban beauty
The nickname “City of Roses” is not merely about horticulture—it symbolizes Chandigarh’s commitment to aesthetic planning and quality of life. The city seamlessly blends modern architecture with natural beauty, offering a unique urban experience. (Image credit: Freepik)
A global connection
Interestingly, Chandigarh shares its floral nickname with cities like Portland, also known as the “City of Roses.” Yet, Chandigarh’s identity remains distinct, rooted in its iconic garden and cultural celebrations. From fragrant blooms to festive celebrations, Chandigarh truly lives up to its title—where every season feels like a walk through a garden of roses. (Image credit: Freepik)
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