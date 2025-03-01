Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2865780https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/cleanest-cities-in-india-indore-tops-as-always-but-there-is-a-surprise-contender-for-2865780
NewsPhotosCleanest Cities In India: Indore Tops As Always But There Is A Surprise Contender For... Cleanest Cities In India: Indore Tops As Always But There Is A Surprise Contender For...
photoDetails

Cleanest Cities In India: Indore Tops As Always But There Is A Surprise Contender For...

In the Swachh Survekshan 2023, Surat and Indore jointly secured the title of India's cleanest cities. Indore had held the top spot from several consecutive years, while Surat, a port city, earned recognition for its cleanliness efforts. Both cities were honored for their outstanding sanitation practices and initiatives.

Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Indore

1/6
Indore

Indore, India's cleanest city, has set an unparalleled standard for cleanliness and sanitation. Known for its innovative waste management systems, efficient waste segregation, and public awareness campaigns, Indore's commitment to cleanliness makes it a model city for others to emulate.

Follow Us

Surat

2/6

Surat secured the first position as the cleanest city in India, sharing the top spot with Indore. Both cities were recognized for their excellent sanitation practices and efforts towards maintaining cleanliness, as per the Swachh Survekshan 2023.

Follow Us

Navi Mumbai

3/6

Navi Mumbai, a planned satellite city of Mumbai, is located in Maharashtra. Known for its modern infrastructure, business hubs, and green spaces, it offers a high standard of living. Key attractions include Seawoods Grand Central, Pandavkada Falls, and beautiful beaches. As per the Swachh Survekshan award notification 2023, the city secured the second position in cleanest city of India.

Follow Us

Sasvad

4/6

Saswad is a town in Maharashtra, located near Pune, known for its historic temples, including the famous Pune Ganapati temple. It offers a serene environment with scenic landscapes and is a significant cultural and religious hub in the region.

Follow Us

Patan

5/6

Patan, located in Gujarat, India, is known for its rich history, ancient architecture, and the famous Rani ki Vav. It was once the capital of the Gujarat region and is renowned for Patola silk weaving and vibrant culture. This city comes under top five cleanest city of India. (Image: Gujarat Tourism)

Follow Us

Lonavala

6/6

Lonavala is a popular hill station in Maharashtra, known for its scenic beauty, pleasant climate, and lush greenery. It is a favorite weekend getaway near Mumbai and Pune, offering attractions like Bhushi Dam, Karla Caves, and Tiger's Leap. (Image: Freepik)

Follow Us
cleanest city of IndiaIndoreSuratNavi Mumbai
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
New Zealand Playing XI
Mitchell Santner As Captain, Rachin Ravindra To Bat At...: New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI For Champions Trophy 2025 Match vs India
camera icon7
title
PSL
Pakistan Super League: PSL 10 Full Schedule, Dates, Venues, Squads - All You Need To Know
camera icon6
title
Pratibha Ranta
6 Fashion Looks To Steal From Pratibha Ranta's Wardrobe
camera icon7
title
Vrindavan
7 Famous Temples In Uttar Pradesh That Every Devotee Should Explore:
camera icon8
title
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: List Of Batters With Most Runs In ICC Champions Trophy 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK