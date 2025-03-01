Cleanest Cities In India: Indore Tops As Always But There Is A Surprise Contender For...
In the Swachh Survekshan 2023, Surat and Indore jointly secured the title of India's cleanest cities. Indore had held the top spot from several consecutive years, while Surat, a port city, earned recognition for its cleanliness efforts. Both cities were honored for their outstanding sanitation practices and initiatives.
Indore
Indore, India's cleanest city, has set an unparalleled standard for cleanliness and sanitation. Known for its innovative waste management systems, efficient waste segregation, and public awareness campaigns, Indore's commitment to cleanliness makes it a model city for others to emulate.
Surat
Surat secured the first position as the cleanest city in India, sharing the top spot with Indore. Both cities were recognized for their excellent sanitation practices and efforts towards maintaining cleanliness, as per the Swachh Survekshan 2023.
Navi Mumbai
Navi Mumbai, a planned satellite city of Mumbai, is located in Maharashtra. Known for its modern infrastructure, business hubs, and green spaces, it offers a high standard of living. Key attractions include Seawoods Grand Central, Pandavkada Falls, and beautiful beaches. As per the Swachh Survekshan award notification 2023, the city secured the second position in cleanest city of India.
Sasvad
Saswad is a town in Maharashtra, located near Pune, known for its historic temples, including the famous Pune Ganapati temple. It offers a serene environment with scenic landscapes and is a significant cultural and religious hub in the region.
Patan
Patan, located in Gujarat, India, is known for its rich history, ancient architecture, and the famous Rani ki Vav. It was once the capital of the Gujarat region and is renowned for Patola silk weaving and vibrant culture. This city comes under top five cleanest city of India. (Image: Gujarat Tourism)
Lonavala
Lonavala is a popular hill station in Maharashtra, known for its scenic beauty, pleasant climate, and lush greenery. It is a favorite weekend getaway near Mumbai and Pune, offering attractions like Bhushi Dam, Karla Caves, and Tiger's Leap. (Image: Freepik)
Trending Photos