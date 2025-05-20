Beat The Heat: Cool Your Room Quickly With These Simple AC Tips
AC Temperature At?
The temperature of the AC should be kept at 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, which could help reduce the consumption of electricity.
Service By Professionals
The AC can accumulate dust and dirt inside it; therefore, running it without any service for a long time is not advisable. At least once a year, the AC should be cleaned and serviced by professionals.
AC Temperature Change?
Do not change the temperature of your AC too often.
Air Filter Cleaning
The air filters of the AC could be cleaned frequently, and twice a month could also help. A clean filter could increase efficiency and help cool the room faster.
Are Your Doors And Windows Shut?
While your AC is running, keep in mind to shut the doors and windows to make sure the cool air stays within the room.
AC With Fan
It is advised to use the AC with a fan on in your room, and it could help cool the room faster.
