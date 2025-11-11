Cosmic Voyager: Unseen Photos Emerge As Astronomers Capture Comet 3I-ATLAS, Our Latest Interstellar Visitor

1 / 9

In a breathtaking astronomical event, interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has been spotted from Earth, leaving stargazers and scientists awestruck. Captured recently from Spain’s Sabadell Observatory, this rare sighting marks a historic moment in space observation.

As the third known interstellar object to visit our solar system, 3I/ATLAS offers a fascinating glimpse into the mysteries that lie beyond, carrying secrets of distant star systems and the cosmic forces that shape them.