Cosmic Voyager: Unseen Photos Emerge As Astronomers Capture Comet 3I-ATLAS, Our Latest Interstellar Visitor
Astronomers have captured rare and unseen photos of Comet 3I/ATLAS, a fascinating interstellar visitor passing through our solar system. This remarkable sighting offers new insights into cosmic mysteries and the origins of celestial objects beyond our galaxy.
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
In a breathtaking astronomical event, interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has been spotted from Earth, leaving stargazers and scientists awestruck. Captured recently from Spain’s Sabadell Observatory, this rare sighting marks a historic moment in space observation.
As the third known interstellar object to visit our solar system, 3I/ATLAS offers a fascinating glimpse into the mysteries that lie beyond, carrying secrets of distant star systems and the cosmic forces that shape them.
A Rare Cosmic Visitor Appears
Astronomers around the world are thrilled as interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has been spotted from Earth — marking a rare and spectacular celestial event.
Captured from Spain’s Sabadell Observatory
Spanish astronomer Joan Miquel González Navarra photographed the comet from Catalonia, Spain, describing it as “still amazing to see,” despite some blurriness due to its low altitude.
Only the Third Interstellar Object Ever Found
3I/ATLAS joins a short list of cosmic travellers — after ‘Oumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019) — as only the third known interstellar object to pass through our solar system.
A Close Encounter with the Sun and Earth
The comet made its closest approach to the Sun on October 30, 2025, and will safely pass near Earth in December 2025, at a distance of about 1.8 AU (170 million miles).
Massive Nucleus and Mysterious Jets
Recent images reveal a dense nucleus over 5 km wide and dual anti-tail jets, intriguing scientists with clues about the comet’s unusual structure and composition.
Racing Through Space at 1,52,000 mph
Moving at incredible speed, 3I/ATLAS experiences non-gravitational acceleration — caused by gas and dust jets that propel it along its hyperbolic path, never to return.
How and When to See It
Astronomers suggest using an 8-inch or larger telescope to view 3I/ATLAS in the pre-dawn eastern sky after November 11, 2025 — a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness an interstellar traveller.
The discovery of 3I/ATLAS serves as a powerful reminder of how vast and interconnected our universe truly is. Each interstellar visitor provides valuable insights into celestial evolution and the unknown realms beyond our solar system. As it speeds away on its one-way journey through space, astronomers continue to study every image and data point — ensuring this rare encounter deepens humanity’s understanding of the cosmos and our place within it.
