Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2982836https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/cosmic-voyager-unseen-photos-emerge-as-astronomers-capture-comet-3i-atlas-our-latest-interstellar-visitor-2982836
NewsPhotosCosmic Voyager: Unseen Photos Emerge As Astronomers Capture Comet 3I-ATLAS, Our Latest Interstellar Visitor
photoDetails

Cosmic Voyager: Unseen Photos Emerge As Astronomers Capture Comet 3I-ATLAS, Our Latest Interstellar Visitor

Astronomers have captured rare and unseen photos of Comet 3I/ATLAS, a fascinating interstellar visitor passing through our solar system. This remarkable sighting offers new insights into cosmic mysteries and the origins of celestial objects beyond our galaxy.

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS

1/9
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS

In a breathtaking astronomical event, interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has been spotted from Earth, leaving stargazers and scientists awestruck. Captured recently from Spain’s Sabadell Observatory, this rare sighting marks a historic moment in space observation.

As the third known interstellar object to visit our solar system, 3I/ATLAS offers a fascinating glimpse into the mysteries that lie beyond, carrying secrets of distant star systems and the cosmic forces that shape them.

 

Follow Us

A Rare Cosmic Visitor Appears

2/9
A Rare Cosmic Visitor Appears

Astronomers around the world are thrilled as interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has been spotted from Earth — marking a rare and spectacular celestial event.

Follow Us

Captured from Spain’s Sabadell Observatory

3/9
Captured from Spain’s Sabadell Observatory

Spanish astronomer Joan Miquel González Navarra photographed the comet from Catalonia, Spain, describing it as “still amazing to see,” despite some blurriness due to its low altitude.

Follow Us

Only the Third Interstellar Object Ever Found

4/9
Only the Third Interstellar Object Ever Found

3I/ATLAS joins a short list of cosmic travellers — after ‘Oumuamua (2017) and 2I/Borisov (2019) — as only the third known interstellar object to pass through our solar system.

Follow Us

A Close Encounter with the Sun and Earth

5/9
A Close Encounter with the Sun and Earth

The comet made its closest approach to the Sun on October 30, 2025, and will safely pass near Earth in December 2025, at a distance of about 1.8 AU (170 million miles).

Follow Us

Massive Nucleus and Mysterious Jets

6/9
Massive Nucleus and Mysterious Jets

Recent images reveal a dense nucleus over 5 km wide and dual anti-tail jets, intriguing scientists with clues about the comet’s unusual structure and composition.

Follow Us

Racing Through Space at 1,52,000 mph

7/9
Racing Through Space at 1,52,000 mph

Moving at incredible speed, 3I/ATLAS experiences non-gravitational acceleration — caused by gas and dust jets that propel it along its hyperbolic path, never to return.

Follow Us

How and When to See It

8/9
How and When to See It

Astronomers suggest using an 8-inch or larger telescope to view 3I/ATLAS in the pre-dawn eastern sky after November 11, 2025 — a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness an interstellar traveller.

Follow Us

9/9

The discovery of 3I/ATLAS serves as a powerful reminder of how vast and interconnected our universe truly is. Each interstellar visitor provides valuable insights into celestial evolution and the unknown realms beyond our solar system. As it speeds away on its one-way journey through space, astronomers continue to study every image and data point — ensuring this rare encounter deepens humanity’s understanding of the cosmos and our place within it.

Follow Us
Comet 3I/ATLASinterstellar comet photoscosmic voyagerrare comet sightingastronomy newsspace discovery 2025NASA comet observationinterstellar visitorcomet 3I/ATLAS imagesSabadell Observatorylatest space newsCosmic Exploration
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Delhi Bomb Blast
In Pics: Smoke, Sirens And Shock – The Delhi Bomb Blast That Stunned City
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
5 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
IAS success story
Meet IAS Officer Sanskriti Trivedy: 6 Attempts, AIR 17, Hailing From Bihar; Know Her Story To Success
camera icon7
title
Home remedies for cold and cough
Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough With The Changing Weather
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
5 IPL Stars Who Scored Big But Never Lifted Trophy: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle And... Check