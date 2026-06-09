Countries with most nuclear weapons in 2026: Russia at top; India checkmates Pakistan with peacetime deployment

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Nuclear weapons have been a cause of concern globally. While the United States is the only country in the world’s history to use nuclear weapons, it portrays itself as a harbinger of peace while trying to suppress other nations from having nukes. America’s recent attack against Iran on the pretext of preventing Tehran from having a nuclear weapon is a fresh example of this. Amid the global hostilities, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) Yearbook 2026 has claimed that the nine nuclear-armed nations are aggressively modernising their arsenals. The SIPRI report said that the nuclear-capable nations are reversing decades of gradual disarmament. It said that out of an estimated total inventory of 12,187 nuclear warheads globally, approximately 9,745 are kept in active military stockpiles ready for potential use. Here’s a look at the world’s leading nuclear weapon holders: