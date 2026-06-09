Countries with most nuclear weapons in 2026: Russia at top; India checkmates Pakistan with peacetime deployment
Nuclear weapons have been a cause of concern globally. While the United States is the only country in the world’s history to use nuclear weapons, it portrays itself as a harbinger of peace while trying to suppress other nations from having nukes. America’s recent attack against Iran on the pretext of preventing Tehran from having a nuclear weapon is a fresh example of this. Amid the global hostilities, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) Yearbook 2026 has claimed that the nine nuclear-armed nations are aggressively modernising their arsenals. The SIPRI report said that the nuclear-capable nations are reversing decades of gradual disarmament. It said that out of an estimated total inventory of 12,187 nuclear warheads globally, approximately 9,745 are kept in active military stockpiles ready for potential use. Here’s a look at the world’s leading nuclear weapon holders:
Russia — The World’s Largest Nuclear Arsenal
Holding the top spot globally, Russia maintains a massive military stockpile of approximately 4,400 nuclear warheads. Of these, SIPRI estimates that 1,796 are actively deployed on missiles and bomber bases. Moscow continues to rely heavily on its nuclear triad as the ultimate guarantee of its national sovereignty.
United States — Massive Modernisation Amid Budgetary Pressures
When it comes to nukes, the first country in the world to use them, the United States, is not far behind. The US possesses a usable military stockpile of roughly 3,700 warheads, with 1,770 actively deployed. Washington is currently in the midst of a sweeping, multi-billion-dollar nuclear modernisation program spanning its land, air, and sea capabilities.
China — Rapid Expansion and Silo Loading
With an estimated 620 warheads, Beijing’s nuclear stockpile is growing faster than any other nation. SIPRI reports that China has loaded hundreds of missiles into three major, freshly operational silo fields in northern regions while expanding further complexes in the east. Crucially, China has begun occasionally mating a small number of warheads to active missiles during peacetime training—a major shift from its traditional, de-mated storage posture.
France & United Kingdom — Western Europe’s Deterrents
Standing as Europe's independent nuclear powers, France and the United Kingdom maintain stable, highly ready arsenals. France holds a stockpile of roughly 290 warheads, primarily focused on its submarine-launched and air-delivered components, while the UK operates a continuous at-sea deterrent with an operational stockpile of around 225 warheads. Both nations are steadily upgrading their delivery platforms to counter evolving global air defence systems.
India — A Historic Shift to Peacetime Deployment
India’s nuclear arsenal has expanded to an estimated 190 warheads in 2026, up from 180 a year ago. For the first time, SIPRI has classified a portion of India's arsenal—12 warheads—as operationally deployed on missiles and submarines. Moving away from a long-held posture of keeping warheads completely separate from launchers during peacetime, New Delhi is now believed to be mating warheads to missiles aboard its expanding nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) fleet.
Pakistan — Stable Stocks Faced with a Deterrence Gap
Pakistan’s nuclear inventory remains stable but formidable, holding at an estimated 170 warheads. While its land and air-based nuclear delivery platforms are deeply entrenched, Islamabad’s sea-based leg remains in the testing phase, causing it to fall slightly behind India in overall numbers. Nevertheless, SIPRI notes that Pakistan continues to accumulate fissile material, paving the way for a potential expansion over the coming decade.
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