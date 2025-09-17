Countries Without Military: 5 Nations With People, Land, Government-But No Soldiers; Check Who Protects Them

1 / 5

Grenada is an island nation located in the Caribbean Sea. Its internal security and law enforcement are managed by the Royal Grenada Police Force, which has only about 940 personnel. This force is responsible for crime control, immigration, maritime law, port security, and fire services. Grenada also has a paramilitary unit called the Special Services Unit (SSU), which assists in national defense and emergency situations. The country does not maintain a standing army of its own. For external security, it relies on the Regional Security System (RSS), a collective arrangement that includes other Caribbean nations.