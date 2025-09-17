Advertisement
NewsPhotosCountries Without Military: 5 Nations With People, Land, Government-But No Soldiers; Check Who Protects Them
Countries Without Military: 5 Nations With People, Land, Government-But No Soldiers; Check Who Protects Them

Country Without Military: For most nations, having a strong military to defend their borders is seen as a necessity. Do you know there are several countries in the world that have governments, citizens, and territory, but no military of their own? 
 

Updated:Sep 17, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Grenada is an island nation located in the Caribbean Sea. Its internal security and law enforcement are managed by the Royal Grenada Police Force, which has only about 940 personnel. This force is responsible for crime control, immigration, maritime law, port security, and fire services. Grenada also has a paramilitary unit called the Special Services Unit (SSU), which assists in national defense and emergency situations. The country does not maintain a standing army of its own. For external security, it relies on the Regional Security System (RSS), a collective arrangement that includes other Caribbean nations.  

Costa Rica is a country located in Central America, bordered by Nicaragua to the north and Panama to the southeast. It covers an area of about 51,100 square kilometers. Costa Rica maintained an army until 1949, but following a devastating civil war that year, it abolished its military. Since then, the country has relied on its police force and international agreements for security.

 

Kiribati is an island nation located in the Pacific Ocean, situated between Micronesia and Polynesia. It is made up of 33 coral atolls and one raised island, with a total area of about 811 square kilometers. The country has only a small police force and no military of its own. For its security, Kiribati relies entirely on Australia and New Zealand.

Monaco is a small independent city-state located in Europe. Situated on the Mediterranean coast along the southern border of France, it is entirely surrounded by French territory. The country is renowned for its luxury lifestyle, casinos, and the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Covering an area of just about 2.02 square kilometers, Monaco does not have its own army. Its security is handled by the French Army.

 

Vatican City is the smallest country in the world. Located within Rome, it is ruled by the Pope. Despite being an independent nation, it does not have its own army. Italy is responsible for its security, while the Swiss Guard is tasked only with protecting the Pope and performing other ceremonial duties. (All Images: Pixabay)

