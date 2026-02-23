Crescent shaped beauty: This Himalayan hill station is called ‘Italy of India’
This curved shaped hill city in Maharashtra's western ghats, is about 60 kms from Pune. The town is built around the Warasgaon Lake and dictates the layout of the town's central area.
India’s First Planned Hill City
'LAVASA' holds the distinction of being India’s first privately developed hill city, thoughtfully designed around a picturesque central lake. Unlike traditional hill stations that evolved organically, Lavasa was master planned with modern infrastructure, organised neighbourhoods and scenic viewpoints woven into its layout.
A Man Made Lake at the Heart of It All
At the centre of Lavasa lies a sprawling artificial lake that serves as the town’s main attraction. Created for recreation, it offers boating, kayaking and other leisure activities, making it a lively gathering spot for visitors looking to unwind by the water.
Streets with a Global Touch
Adding to its international flair, many streets in Lavasa are named after iconic lakes and hill destinations from around the world, including Como and Geneva. This global inspiration further strengthens its reputation as a hill city with a European-inspired character.
A Cultural Hub in the Hills
Unlike most hill stations known only for scenic views, Lavasa has hosted music concerts, cultural festivals and lifestyle events over the years. These gatherings bring a vibrant energy to the otherwise calm surroundings, giving visitors more than just a quiet retreat.
Adventure Meets Relaxation
For thrill seekers, Lavasa offers a mix of outdoor activities such as trekking through nearby hills, cycling along the lake promenade and indulging in water sports. The blend of adventure and laid-back lakeside charm makes it appealing to both explorers and leisure travellers alike.
A Slice of Europe in the Western Ghats
It may sound surprising, but Lavasa in Maharashtra delivers just that experience. With its pastel-hued buildings, charming promenades and serene lakeside setting, the town exudes a distinctly European vibe. Often referred to as the “Little Italy of India,” Lavasa stands out for its colourful streets and laid-back atmosphere.
A Hill City Built from the Ground Up
Unlike traditional hill stations such as Ooty or Mussoorie that evolved over decades, Lavasa was developed entirely from scratch. Its architectural style draws inspiration from the Italian town of Portofino, reflected in its vibrant facades and pedestrian-friendly streets.
