Decoding India's Missile Arsenal: From Ballistic To Cruise And More
You must have heard about ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and various missile systems that frequently makes headlines, but understanding and remembering their names, features, and ranges can be challenging without a clear understanding. Here is the list of all India's missile arsenal
Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM)
Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM) designed to be launched from the ground to detect and neutralise aircraft or other missiles. It plays a crucial role in national defense.
Air-to-Air Missiles (AAM)
Air-to-air missiles are launched from aircraft to eliminate and destroy aerial targets during war.
Surface-to-Surface Missiles
Missiles designed to strike land or sea targets, supporting tactical and strategic operations.
Ballistic Missile
A ballistic missile follows a curved path, propelled by a rocket and then guided by gravity. It carries a three-stage solid-fuelled engine which is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres.
Cruise Missiles
These missiles enable precise long-range strikes on land or sea targets, flying at low altitudes.
Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles
These missiles launch from submarines, hitting land targets with covert precision.
Anti-Tank Missiles
Anti-Tank missiles target armored vehicles, enhancing ground combat capabilities. (Representative Image: Meta AI)
Trending Photos