Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Just 2.5 hours travel time - Check route, toll tax, distance, opening date & more

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. Preparations for the inauguration are underway. The expressway is expected to cut the travel time between the two cities to just 2.5 hours from the current 6 hours. Additionally, it is likely to reduce the journey time between Delhi and Haridwar to around 2 hours. Here are the key details you must know about the newly built Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.