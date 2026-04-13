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NewsPhotosDelhi-Dehradun Expressway: Just 2.5 hours travel time - Check route, toll tax, distance, opening date & more
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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Just 2.5 hours travel time - Check route, toll tax, distance, opening date & more

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14. Preparations for the inauguration are underway. The expressway is expected to cut the travel time between the two cities to just 2.5 hours from the current 6 hours. Additionally, it is likely to reduce the journey time between Delhi and Haridwar to around 2 hours. Here are the key details you must know about the newly built Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Route

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Route

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Route: It starts from Akshardham Temple in Delhi and terminates in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The route passes through Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Toll Tax

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Toll Tax

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Toll Tax: The expressway will have five toll plazas and twelve interchanges. Private cars are expected to pay approximately Rs 675 for a one-way trip.

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Distance

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Distance

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Distance: The total length of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is approximately 210 km. It also features a 10.97 km-long elevated stretch through Rajaji National Park to facilitate safe passage for animals. 

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Cost

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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Cost

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Cost: The six-lane expressway has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 12,000 crore. It aims to boost tourism and regional economic activity.

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Speed limit

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Speed limit

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Speed Limit: The expressway has a speed limit of 100 km/h. It has a spur towards Haridwar and connects to the Char Dhaam Highway.

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