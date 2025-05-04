Advertisement
Divine Dawn At Badrinath: Temple Doors Open With Sacred Rituals And Cultural Splendour – See Pics
Divine Dawn At Badrinath: Temple Doors Open With Sacred Rituals And Cultural Splendour – See Pics

Located in Uttarakhand's Badrinath town, the temple is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites revered in Hinduism.

Updated:May 04, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Badrinath Temple Adorned With Flowers Ahead Of Opening

1/9
Badrinath Temple Adorned With Flowers Ahead Of Opening

Ahead of the opening of the Badrinath Temple doors, it was adorned with several quintals of flowers. 

Badrinath Temple Evening Before Portals' Opening

2/9
Badrinath Temple Evening Before Portals' Opening

The Badrinath Temple door was opened on Sunday, as it is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand. 

Indian Army At Badrinath Dham

3/9
Indian Army At Badrinath Dham

On the auspicious occasion, a band of the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles played devotional tunes at Badrinath Dham. 

CM Dhami Reaches Badrinath

4/9
CM Dhami Reaches Badrinath

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Shri Badrinath Dham and interacted with the people present there. He also extended a warm welcome to the devotees.

Badrinath Temple Doors Open

5/9
Badrinath Temple Doors Open

With melodious tunes of the Army band and chants of Jai Badri Vishal by the devotees, the portals of the revered Badrinath temple reopened for pilgrims on Sunday. 

Aerial Shot Of Badrinath Temple

6/9
Aerial Shot Of Badrinath Temple

The aerial shot of the Badrinath Temple shows devotees lining up. 

Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.

Flower Shower At Badrinath Temple

7/9
Flower Shower At Badrinath Temple

Flower petals were showered on the devotees on the occasion.

Cultural Performance As Badrinath Temple Doors Open

8/9
Cultural Performance As Badrinath Temple Doors Open

With cultural performances and devotional tunes played by the Indian Army, the Badrinath Temple's doors were opened. 

Credits

9/9
Credits

Photo Credits: @ANI/ X

Badrinath Dham
