Divine Dawn At Badrinath: Temple Doors Open With Sacred Rituals And Cultural Splendour – See Pics
Located in Uttarakhand's Badrinath town, the temple is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites revered in Hinduism.
Badrinath Temple Adorned With Flowers Ahead Of Opening
Ahead of the opening of the Badrinath Temple doors, it was adorned with several quintals of flowers.
Badrinath Temple Evening Before Portals' Opening
The Badrinath Temple door was opened on Sunday, as it is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand.
Indian Army At Badrinath Dham
On the auspicious occasion, a band of the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles played devotional tunes at Badrinath Dham.
CM Dhami Reaches Badrinath
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Shri Badrinath Dham and interacted with the people present there. He also extended a warm welcome to the devotees.
Badrinath Temple Doors Open
With melodious tunes of the Army band and chants of Jai Badri Vishal by the devotees, the portals of the revered Badrinath temple reopened for pilgrims on Sunday.
Aerial Shot Of Badrinath Temple
The aerial shot of the Badrinath Temple shows devotees lining up.
Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers.
Flower Shower At Badrinath Temple
Flower petals were showered on the devotees on the occasion.
Cultural Performance As Badrinath Temple Doors Open
With cultural performances and devotional tunes played by the Indian Army, the Badrinath Temple's doors were opened.
Credits
Photo Credits: @ANI/ X
