NewsPhotosDMRC Launches 'Metrostay' Pod-Hotel at New Delhi Metro Station; Check Price, Features And Other Details
DMRC Launches 'Metrostay' Pod-Hotel at New Delhi Metro Station; Check Price, Features And Other Details

The DMRC's 'Metrostay' offers affordable, convenient pod-style accommodation at the New Delhi Metro Station, featuring clean dormitory rooms, digital lockers, and a co-working space. It prioritizes safety, especially for female travellers, while enhancing the passenger experience and integrating services into urban transit.

 

Updated:Apr 09, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a pod-style hotel called 'The Metrostay' at the New Delhi Metro Station, providing commuters and travellers with an affordable and convenient accommodation option.

 

Cost

The facility is available starting at just Rs 400 and is designed to cater to travellers in transit, particularly passengers using the nearby Airport Express Line and New Delhi Railway Station.

 

Features

The 'Metrostay' features cosy bunk beds in clean, well-lit dormitory-style rooms. Each guest is provided with a digital locker for securely storing personal belongings. For professionals on the go, a dedicated co-working space is also available. It also consists games area with indoor activities such as carrom, as well as a mini-theater where guests can enjoy movies and live screenings.

Women Security

The Metrostay prioritises the safety and security of all guests. With special attention to female travellers. It offers dedicated dormitories and washrooms exclusively for women, ensuring a secure and comfortable environment. 

 

Guest Reaction

One of the guests, Sachin, shared his experience and said, "I come to Delhi frequently and usually stay at different homestays. I recently found out about this place--Metrostay is the best dormitory stay I've experienced so far. There's a lot of open space here, and from a technology standpoint, they have self-check-in through the phone."

 

The DMRC's initiative not only improves the passenger experience but also highlights the increasing trend of incorporating utility-driven services into urban transit systems. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi Metro StationDMRC
