Does Jamtara offer India’s cheapest cashews at Rs 30/kg? (More Affordable Than Potatoes in 2026) - Myth vs Reality

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India's cheapest cashew market: Nuts like cashews and almonds are popular across India and sell at a very high price, both online and offline. A quick check at e-commerce sites showed that one kg of cashew costs somewhere between Rs 800 to Rs 1,100 in Mumbai or Delhi. However, the roadside stalls in Jamtara’s Nala block offer raw crops at prices lower than seasonal vegetables. Jharkhand’s Jamtara is often called ‘Cashew City’ of India due to the price anomaly that seems to defy modern economics. This isn't a marketing gimmick. It is the result of a 15-year-old afforestation project that turned 50 acres of wasteland into a massive cashew hub. To understand why Jamtara is the cheapest place for cashews in India, one must look beyond the price tag and into the logistics of the Nala plantations.