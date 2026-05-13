Does Jamtara offer India’s cheapest cashews at Rs 30/kg? (More Affordable Than Potatoes in 2026) - Myth vs Reality
India's cheapest cashew market: Nuts like cashews and almonds are popular across India and sell at a very high price, both online and offline. A quick check at e-commerce sites showed that one kg of cashew costs somewhere between Rs 800 to Rs 1,100 in Mumbai or Delhi. However, the roadside stalls in Jamtara’s Nala block offer raw crops at prices lower than seasonal vegetables. Jharkhand’s Jamtara is often called ‘Cashew City’ of India due to the price anomaly that seems to defy modern economics. This isn't a marketing gimmick. It is the result of a 15-year-old afforestation project that turned 50 acres of wasteland into a massive cashew hub. To understand why Jamtara is the cheapest place for cashews in India, one must look beyond the price tag and into the logistics of the Nala plantations.
1. From Wasteland to Goldmine
The cashew revolution in Jamtara was not an accident but a well-planned strategy. It began over a decade ago when the local Forest Department planted thousands of cashew saplings to combat soil erosion at the Nala block. The region’s laterite soil and humid climate proved to be an accidental paradise for the crop. Today, the area is draped in lush green orchards that produce metric tons of fruit. (AI Image)
2. Raw vs. Processed- Rs 30/Kg Factcheck
Despite bumper production, the region is yet to get established as a commercial industrial zone. The sheer abundance of "unclaimed" or local produce keeps the entry-level price point incredibly low. However, the fact is that the Rs 20 or 30 per kg price refers not to the processed, ready-to-eat cashew but raw cashew nuts (RCN)—the kidney-shaped seeds still trapped in their toxic, caustic shells. (AI Image)
3. The ‘Missing Link’: Processing Units
To remove the toxic covering, the raw cashew nuts need to go through the expensive, labour-intensive process of steaming, cutting, peeling, and grading. The primary reason Jamtara’s cashews remain the cheapest in India is a lack of local infrastructure. Without industrial processing units in the district, farmers cannot convert their raw harvest into ‘market-ready’ white kernels. Most of the produce is sold in bulk to middlemen from neighbouring Odisha or West Bengal. (AI Image)
4. Seasonal Timing and Price Fluctuation
To find the absolute lowest prices, timing is everything. The cashew harvesting season in Jharkhand typically runs from late February through May. During these months, the Nala-Jamtara road is lined with baskets of freshly fallen cashew apples and nuts. Buying during the off-season will still be cheaper than in the city, but the ‘dirt cheap’ rates are a strictly springtime phenomenon when the local supply vastly outstrips the local demand. (AI Image)
5. The Nala Block
If you are looking for the "main market," you won't find it in a mall. The epicentre of this trade is the Nala Block, located about 40km from the Jamtara district headquarters. Here, the plantations are a community resource. You will find small-scale collectors selling heaps of nuts under the shade of the very trees from which they were harvested. (Image: Freepik)
6. A Buyer’s Roadmap
While the low prices are an attraction, savvy visitors should prioritise quality and ethics. Look for nuts that are heavy for their size and free of cracks. Furthermore, while bargaining is common, it is worth noting that the "low" price for the consumer is often a "low" price for the farmer; paying a fair rate slightly above the rock-bottom ask helps support the local community that maintains these orchards. (Image: Freepik)
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