e-Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features And How To Apply Online - Details Here

1. Embedded Microchip: It has a 64 KB secure chip that stores encrypted personal data and biometric information.

2. ICAO Compliance: This e-passport is designed as per international aviation standards to ensure global recognition.

3. Digitally Signed: The data which is there is in this chip is digitally designed to prevent tampering or unauthorized changes.

4. Machine-Readable Zone: Contains all the necessary information which can be quickly scanned at the airports.

5. Secure Printing and Lamination: It is printed on high-quality, tamper-resistant material with advanced security features.

6. Contactless Data Access: It uses RFID technology to allow border control systems to read the chip data without any physical contact.