e-Passport: Eligibility, Benefits, Features And How To Apply Online - Details Here
E- passports also known as Biometric passports. India has taken a major leap in modernizing its passport system with the introduction of the e-Passport. This technologically advanced and secure version of the traditional passport. It is designed to make international travel safer and more efficient. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
What is an e-Passport?
An e-Passport, also known as a biometric passport, is an electronic passport embedded with a small electronic chip that stores key personal and biometric data of the holder. For visual identification you can look for an additional gold color symbol printed below the front cover of the passport. And it includes the passport holder's name, date of birth, and other personal details, a digital photograph, fingerprints, and a digital signature from the issuing authority. And also this chip is compliant with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards which makes Indian e-Passports globally recognizable and secure.
Eligibility for e-Passport:
A person who is eligible to apply for a standard Indian passport is also eligible to apply for an e-Passport. And this includes Individuals applying for a new passport, those renewing their expired passport, applicants requesting a re-issue due to lost, stolen, or damaged passports and also children and senior citizens as well.
Features of e-Passport
1. Embedded Microchip: It has a 64 KB secure chip that stores encrypted personal data and biometric information.
2. ICAO Compliance: This e-passport is designed as per international aviation standards to ensure global recognition.
3. Digitally Signed: The data which is there is in this chip is digitally designed to prevent tampering or unauthorized changes.
4. Machine-Readable Zone: Contains all the necessary information which can be quickly scanned at the airports.
5. Secure Printing and Lamination: It is printed on high-quality, tamper-resistant material with advanced security features.
6. Contactless Data Access: It uses RFID technology to allow border control systems to read the chip data without any physical contact.
Benefits of e-Passport
Enhanced Security: The chip ensures that personal information is encrypted and protected against cloning or unauthorized access.
Faster Immigration: It helps to speed up processing at immigration counters and especially at e-gates in airports globally.
International Acceptance: It is recognized across countries that use biometric verification systems.
Reduced Forgery: There are very less or minimal chances of counterfeiting this e-passport as compared to traditional passports.
How to Apply for an e-Passport Online:
Though it’s the same procedure to apply for the e-passport, here is a step-by-step guide:
Step 1: First, visit the official website, Passport Seva Portal.
Step 2: Then register or log in and fill out the application form.
Step 3: Choose the type of passport and select e-passport if applicable in your region.
Step 4: Now pay the applicable e-passport fees.
Step 5: Book an appointment to the nearest Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra.
Step 6: Then visit POPSK or PSK for biometric data collection and document verification.
Step 7: Then once approved and printed your e-post will be handed to you over your address through India Post.
Current Availability Of e-passports
As of now:
1. e-Passports are being issued to diplomatic and official passport holders only. 2. The Pilot programs for ordinary citizens started in 2023, while the nationwide rollout is ongoing in 2024–2025.
3. Full availability is expected soon across all Passport Seva Kendras in every region.
List of Cities That are issuing e-passport across India:
The selective cities which have issued e-passports in India include Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kochi, Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
