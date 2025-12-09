e-Passport In India: Can You Download It? Launched In Select Cities; How to Apply, Check Features, Validity, Status Online, And What Information Is Stored

photoDetails

e-Passport Validity In India: Can you imagine walking into an airport with a passport that works smarter and faster than the traditional booklet you have carried for long years. No long verification delays, no fear of tampering, and a smoother travel experience. This is what the Government of India is offering with the launch of e-passport.

As part of the ambitious Passport Seva Program 2.0, India has started rolling out e-passports in several regions. The Ministry of External Affairs began the pilot phase on April 1, 2024, marking an important step toward modern, secure and hassle free air travel for millions of Indian travellers.