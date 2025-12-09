e-Passport In India: Can You Download It? Launched In Select Cities; How to Apply, Check Features, Validity, Status Online, And What Information Is Stored
e-Passport Validity In India: Can you imagine walking into an airport with a passport that works smarter and faster than the traditional booklet you have carried for long years. No long verification delays, no fear of tampering, and a smoother travel experience. This is what the Government of India is offering with the launch of e-passport.
As part of the ambitious Passport Seva Program 2.0, India has started rolling out e-passports in several regions. The Ministry of External Affairs began the pilot phase on April 1, 2024, marking an important step toward modern, secure and hassle free air travel for millions of Indian travellers.
What Is E-Passport?
An e-passport is a passport that has a tiny electronic chip inside it. This chip keeps your personal and biometric information safe. It follows international rules and gives better protection against misuse or identity theft.
e-Passport In India: What Information Is Stored?
An e-passport chip stores important details such as the passport holder’s photograph, fingerprints, and personal information like full name, gender, date of birth, and address. It also contains the digital signature of the issuing authority, along with the unique passport number and the dates of issue and expiry.
e-Passport In India: Key Features
India’s e-passport uses modern technology to provide better security and faster verification. It has a chip embedded in the front cover that stores biometric details like fingerprints, photograph, and iris scan, along with personal information such as name, date of birth, and passport number. The chip is contactless and has secure access, and the passport follows ICAO standards. This advanced system helps reduce the chances of fake or duplicate passports.
e-Passports In India: Available In Select Cities
As of 2025, e-passports in India are being issued only in select cities. These include major locations such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kochi, Chennai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Guwahati.
e-Passport In India: How To Download And Check Status Online
You cannot download an e-passport because it is a physical passport with a chip inside it. But you can check your e-passport status online by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the Passport Seva Status Tracker website.
Step 2: Enter your file number and date of birth.
Step 3: You will see the latest updates on your passport application.
e-Passport In India: How It Works
An ePassport is a passport that has both paper pages and an electronic chip inside it. This chip, called an RFID chip, stores your personal and biometric details. You can easily identify an ePassport by the small gold symbol printed on the front cover, which regular passports do not have.
The ePassport also uses a security system called Public Key Infrastructure. This system protects the information inside the chip and makes sure the data is real and has not been changed.
e-Passport In India: Validity
An e passport has the same validity as a regular passport. It remains valid for ten years for adults and five years for minors. The rules for how long it stays valid are exactly the same as a normal passport.
e-Passport In India: How To Apply
Step 1: Visit the Passport Seva website.
Step 2: Register or log in and fill out the e passport application form.
Step 3: Choose your Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra.
Step 4: Pay the required e passport fees.
Step 5: Book an appointment.
Step 6: Visit the PSK or POPSK for biometric data collection and document verification.
Trending Photos