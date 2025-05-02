Echoes Of Faith And Flower Shower Engulf Shri Kedarnath Dham As Doors Open For Devotees – See Visuals
The Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Shri Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday, as devotees also flocked to the temple for the opening of the doors.
Panchmukhi Baba Kedar At Sacred Dham
Panchmukhi Baba Kedar arrived a day before the opening of the doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham.
Kedarnath Jyotirlinga Temple
A view of the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga Temple on the eve of the door opening ceremony.
Shri Kedarnath Dham Before Opening
Shri Kedarnath Dham is beautifully adorned with flowers for the opening of the portals.
Decorations Of Shri Kedarnath Dham
Shri Kedarnath Dham was decorated ahead of its portals for devotees, and they line up to view.
Portals Of Kedarnath Dham Opened
Portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees early morning on Friday.
Flower Shower On Devotees
Flower petals were showered on the devotees from a helicopter as portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees.
Cultural Performance At Kedarnath Dham
Cultural performances were carried out at Shri Kedarnath Dham after the portals were opened.
Bhandara At Kedarnath Dham
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife Geeta Dhami served 'Bhandara' to the devotees at Kedarnath Dham.
(Photos Credit: @ANI/ X)
Trending Photos