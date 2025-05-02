Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894423https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/echoes-of-faith-and-flower-shower-engulf-shri-kedarnath-dham-as-doors-open-for-devotees-see-visuals-2894423
NewsPhotosEchoes Of Faith And Flower Shower Engulf Shri Kedarnath Dham As Doors Open For Devotees – See Visuals
photoDetails

Echoes Of Faith And Flower Shower Engulf Shri Kedarnath Dham As Doors Open For Devotees – See Visuals

The Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Shri Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday, as devotees also flocked to the temple for the opening of the doors. 

Updated:May 02, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Panchmukhi Baba Kedar At Sacred Dham

1/8
Panchmukhi Baba Kedar At Sacred Dham

Panchmukhi Baba Kedar arrived a day before the opening of the doors of Baba Kedarnath Dham.

Follow Us

Kedarnath Jyotirlinga Temple

2/8
Kedarnath Jyotirlinga Temple

A view of the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga Temple on the eve of the door opening ceremony.

Follow Us

Shri Kedarnath Dham Before Opening

3/8
Shri Kedarnath Dham Before Opening

Shri Kedarnath Dham is beautifully adorned with flowers for the opening of the portals.  

Follow Us

Decorations Of Shri Kedarnath Dham

4/8
Decorations Of Shri Kedarnath Dham

Shri Kedarnath Dham was decorated ahead of its portals for devotees, and they line up to view. 

Follow Us

Portals Of Kedarnath Dham Opened

5/8
Portals Of Kedarnath Dham Opened

Portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees early morning on Friday. 

Follow Us

Flower Shower On Devotees

6/8
Flower Shower On Devotees

Flower petals were showered on the devotees from a helicopter as portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees. 

Follow Us

Cultural Performance At Kedarnath Dham

7/8
Cultural Performance At Kedarnath Dham

Cultural performances were carried out at Shri Kedarnath Dham after the portals were opened.

 

Follow Us

Bhandara At Kedarnath Dham

8/8
Bhandara At Kedarnath Dham

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife Geeta Dhami served 'Bhandara' to the devotees at Kedarnath Dham.

(Photos Credit: @ANI/ X)

Follow Us
Shri Kedarnath DhamCM Pushkar Singh Dhamichar dham yatra uttrakhand
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
morning gas relief
5 Home Remedies To Get Relief From Morning Gas And Acidity
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget 5, 6, Or 7 Seats! Discover Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera & More - Prices Start At Just...
camera icon7
title
Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport: India's Strategic Gateway To Global Trade - In Pics
camera icon9
title
types of ducks in cricket
9 Different Types Of Ducks In Cricket: Golden Duck, Royal Duck & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Amrit Bharat Express Train
Howrah-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express: Train To Halt At 23 Stops Including Tatanagar And Nagpur; Check Route, Timings, Expected Ticket Price
NEWS ON ONE CLICK