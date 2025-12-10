photoDetails

english

2994584

Eight Nations With The Largest Muslim Populations In The World – Prepare To Be Surprised

Islam is the world's second-largest religion with over 1.8 billion followers spread across every continent. While many associate Islam primarily with the Middle East, the reality is quite different – the countries with the largest Muslim populations are actually spread across Asia and Africa. From densely populated nations in South Asia to island nations in Southeast Asia, these eight countries are home to the vast majority of the world's Muslims. Let's explore where most Muslims actually live.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/eight-nations-with-the-largest-muslim-populations-in-the-world-prepare-to-be-surprised-2994606

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Dec 10, 2025, 06:49 PM IST

Indonesia – 231 Million Muslims 1 / 8 Indonesia – 231 Million Muslims: Indonesia tops the list as home to the world's largest Muslim population with approximately 231 million Muslims, making up about 87% of its total population. Despite being thousands of miles from Mecca, this Southeast Asian archipelago nation has the biggest Islamic community on Earth. (Photo source: X/@theholymosques)

Pakistan – 212 Million Muslims 2 / 8 Pakistan – 212 Million Muslims: Pakistan ranks second with around 212 million Muslims, representing over 96% of its population. Created in 1947 as a homeland for South Asian Muslims, Pakistan's Islamic identity remains central to its national character and constitutional framework. (Photo source: X/@shafaqakram2)

India – 200 Million Muslims 3 / 8 India – 200 Million Muslims: India, despite being a Hindu-majority nation, has the world's third-largest Muslim population at approximately 200 million – about 14% of its total population. This makes India home to more Muslims than most Middle Eastern countries combined. (Photo source: X/@MuslimLandmarks)

Bangladesh – 153 Million Muslims 4 / 8 Bangladesh – 153 Million Muslims: Bangladesh has around 153 million Muslims, constituting roughly 90% of its population. This densely populated South Asian nation gained independence in 1971 and maintains Islam as its state religion while guaranteeing religious freedom. (Photo source: X/@TheNobleQuran)

Nigeria – 99 Million Muslims 5 / 8 Nigeria – 99 Million Muslims: Nigeria leads Africa with approximately 99 million Muslims, making up about 50% of its population. The country is roughly split between a Muslim-majority north and Christian-majority south, creating a unique religious and cultural landscape. (Photo source: X/@IM_Okafor)

Egypt – 87 Million Muslims 6 / 8 Egypt – 87 Million Muslims: Egypt has around 87 million Muslims, representing about 90% of its population. Home to Al-Azhar University, one of Islam's oldest and most prestigious centers of learning, Egypt holds significant religious and cultural influence across the entire Muslim world. (Photo source: X/@yy230721)

Iran – 82 Million Muslims 7 / 8 Iran – 82 Million Muslims: Iran has approximately 82 million Muslims, nearly 100% of its population. As the world's largest Shia-majority nation, Iran plays a unique role in the Islamic world. The country has been an Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. (Photo source: X/@SaljooghiY)