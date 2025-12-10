Eight Nations With The Largest Muslim Populations In The World – Prepare To Be Surprised
Indonesia – 231 Million Muslims
Indonesia – 231 Million Muslims: Indonesia tops the list as home to the world's largest Muslim population with approximately 231 million Muslims, making up about 87% of its total population. Despite being thousands of miles from Mecca, this Southeast Asian archipelago nation has the biggest Islamic community on Earth.
(Photo source: X/@theholymosques)
Pakistan – 212 Million Muslims
Pakistan – 212 Million Muslims: Pakistan ranks second with around 212 million Muslims, representing over 96% of its population. Created in 1947 as a homeland for South Asian Muslims, Pakistan's Islamic identity remains central to its national character and constitutional framework.
(Photo source: X/@shafaqakram2)
India – 200 Million Muslims
India – 200 Million Muslims: India, despite being a Hindu-majority nation, has the world's third-largest Muslim population at approximately 200 million – about 14% of its total population. This makes India home to more Muslims than most Middle Eastern countries combined.
(Photo source: X/@MuslimLandmarks)
Bangladesh – 153 Million Muslims
Bangladesh – 153 Million Muslims: Bangladesh has around 153 million Muslims, constituting roughly 90% of its population. This densely populated South Asian nation gained independence in 1971 and maintains Islam as its state religion while guaranteeing religious freedom.
(Photo source: X/@TheNobleQuran)
Nigeria – 99 Million Muslims
Nigeria – 99 Million Muslims: Nigeria leads Africa with approximately 99 million Muslims, making up about 50% of its population. The country is roughly split between a Muslim-majority north and Christian-majority south, creating a unique religious and cultural landscape.
(Photo source: X/@IM_Okafor)
Egypt – 87 Million Muslims
Egypt – 87 Million Muslims: Egypt has around 87 million Muslims, representing about 90% of its population. Home to Al-Azhar University, one of Islam's oldest and most prestigious centers of learning, Egypt holds significant religious and cultural influence across the entire Muslim world.
(Photo source: X/@yy230721)
Iran – 82 Million Muslims
Iran – 82 Million Muslims: Iran has approximately 82 million Muslims, nearly 100% of its population. As the world's largest Shia-majority nation, Iran plays a unique role in the Islamic world. The country has been an Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
(Photo source: X/@SaljooghiY)
Turkey – 79 Million Muslims
Turkey – 79 Million Muslims: Turkey completes the top eight with around 79 million Muslims, making up about 98% of its population. Straddling Europe and Asia, Turkey bridges Eastern and Western Islamic traditions and was the center of the Ottoman Caliphate for over 600 years.
(Photo source: Freepik)
