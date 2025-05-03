Advertisement
NewsPhotosEmployee Guide: Planning To Resign? Collect THESE 9 Mandatory Documents From Your Company Before Resigning
Employee Guide: Planning To Resign? Collect THESE 9 Mandatory Documents From Your Company Before Resigning

Documents Needed After Resign: When employees change the company, the focus typically shifts to new job offers and onboarding formalities. But amid the transition, crucial paperwork is often overlooked. Experts advise securing nine key documents before exiting, as they can play a vital role in future employment, loan applications, or legal proceedings. From experience letters to final settlement proofs, these documents ensure a smooth career transition and safeguard against potential disputes. Don’t leave without them.

 

Updated:May 03, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Resignation Acceptance Letter

1/9
Resignation Acceptance Letter

This letter officially confirms that your resignation has been accepted by the company and states your last working day. It’s important to avoid future disputes or confusion regarding your exit date.  

Experience Letter

2/9
Experience Letter

An experience letter certifies your job role, duration, and contributions during your time at the company. It is crucial when applying for new jobs, especially to validate your employment history and responsibilities. 

 

Last Salary Slip

3/9
Last Salary Slip

Your final salary slip provides a detailed breakdown of your earnings, allowances, and deductions. It helps during salary negotiations with a new employer and is also essential for filing income tax returns.  

Form 16

4/9
Form 16

Form 16 is an annual certificate that shows the tax deducted (TDS) from your salary by the employer. It is necessary for filing your income tax return and claiming deductions, if applicable. 

 

Full And Final Settlement Letter

5/9
Full And Final Settlement Letter

This document confirms that the company has cleared all your dues, including last salary, leave encashment, and other entitlements. It’s essential for settling financial matters and ensuring there are no outstanding payments. 

Provident Fund (PF) Documents

6/9
Provident Fund (PF) Documents

If you're enrolled in PF, collect the necessary documents to withdraw or transfer your PF balance. This includes your PF account details, passbook, or statements for future financial planning or employment purposes.  

ESIC Documents

7/9
ESIC Documents

If covered under ESIC, request your ESIC card or related documents from the employer. These are helpful for availing medical benefits or treatment under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in the future. 

 

Character Certificate (if applicable)

8/9
Character Certificate (if applicable)

Some jobs or government positions may require a character certificate. If your employer provides one, it’s advisable to collect it for future reference, background verification, or employment opportunities that demand it.  

Other Relevant Policies or Documents

9/9
Other Relevant Policies or Documents

Retain copies of important company-related agreements like confidentiality clauses or non-compete agreements. These documents can clarify terms post-resignation and help in resolving any legal or contractual issues later. (Image Credit: Freepik)

 

