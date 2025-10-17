Ever Wondered How Much An Indian Railways Train Costs? Here’s The Answer!
Millions of people travel daily on Indian Railways, enjoying various facilities to reach their destinations. From general compartments to sleeper and AC coaches, passengers choose tickets according to their budget. But have you ever wondered how much it costs to build a train in India?
The cost of a train can vary depending on the type of coaches and facilities provided. AC coaches are more expensive compared to sleeper and general coaches. As technology and amenities improve, the cost of building trains in India is likely to rise over time.
AI-generated image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
An express train typically consists of 24 coaches, each costing around Rs 2 crore to manufacture. The total cost for all coaches comes to roughly Rs 50 crore, while the engine adds another Rs 20 crore. Altogether, an express train costs about Rs 70 crore.
AI-generated image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
A dual-mode locomotive, which can run on both diesel and electric power, costs around Rs 18 crore, whereas a 4,500 HP diesel locomotive is priced at approximately Rs 13 crore. A standard passenger train costs between Rs 50 to 60 crore, as it has fewer amenities compared to express trains.
(Photo credits: ANI)
Engines are manufactured in India, keeping production costs relatively lower. Currently, about 52% of trains run on diesel, while others operate on electric engines. There are two main types of engines used in India: electric and diesel locomotives.
AI-generated image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
Indian Railways, the fourth-largest rail network in the world, serves millions of passengers every day. It offers different types of coaches, from general and sleeper classes to high-end AC coaches, providing comfort and convenience for travelers across the country.
AI-generated image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
AI-generated image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
