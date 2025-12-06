Ever Wondered What Indian MPs Actually Earn? Here's The Complete Breakdown Of Their Salary And Perks
Being a Member of Parliament comes with serious responsibilities – but also some pretty impressive benefits. From monthly salaries to free flights and government housing, the compensation package is designed to help MPs focus on legislation without financial worries. Curious about the numbers? Let's break down exactly what India's elected representatives receive.
The Monthly Salary – ₹1 Lakh
The Monthly Salary – ₹1 Lakh: Let's start with the basics. Indian MPs earn ₹12,00,000 per year, which works out to ₹1 lakh monthly. This is the base salary before we get into allowances and other benefits.
AI-generated representative image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
Constituency Allowance – ₹70,000 Monthly
Constituency Allowance – ₹70,000 Monthly: MPs receive ₹8,40,000 annually (₹70,000 per month) as constituency allowance. This helps cover expenses when they're working in their home constituencies, meeting voters, and addressing local issues.
BR Ambedkar Statue. (Photo: ANI)
Office Operations – ₹60,000 Per Month
Office Operations – ₹60,000 Per Month: Running a parliamentary office requires staff, supplies, and equipment. That's why there's an office allowance of ₹7,20,000 yearly – about ₹60,000 monthly to keep things running smoothly.
Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
Daily Allowance During Sessions – ₹2,000 Per Day
Daily Allowance During Sessions – ₹2,000 Per Day: When Parliament is in session, MPs get ₹2,000 daily allowance. With roughly 365 sitting days across the year, this adds up to around ₹7,30,000 annually to cover meals and incidentals in Delhi.
Visual of Lok Sabha proceedings during the winter session of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
Post-Retirement Pension – ₹25,000 Monthly
Post-Retirement Pension – ₹25,000 Monthly: Even a single term in Parliament qualifies you for a lifetime pension of ₹3,00,000 per year (₹25,000 monthly). This ensures financial security after leaving office.
Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
Travel Benefits – 34 Free Flight Tickets Annually
Travel Benefits – 34 Free Flight Tickets Annually: MPs get 34 complimentary domestic air tickets each year. This allows them to travel between Delhi and their constituencies, or anywhere else in India for official work, without worrying about airfare.
Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
Subsidized Housing In Delhi – Worth ₹24 Lakh
Subsidized Housing In Delhi – Worth ₹24 Lakh: MPs are allotted government accommodation in Delhi's secure housing complexes. The market value of these fully furnished homes is approximately ₹24,00,000, though MPs pay minimal rent.
Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
Comprehensive Medical Coverage
Comprehensive Medical Coverage: MPs and their dependents receive free healthcare at government hospitals and empanelled private facilities. This covers everything from routine checkups to specialized treatments.
Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
Communication Allowance – ₹1.5 Lakh Yearly
Communication Allowance – ₹1.5 Lakh Yearly: Staying in touch with constituents and colleagues requires connectivity. MPs receive ₹1,50,000 annually for telephone, mobile, and internet expenses – that's about ₹12,500 monthly.
Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
Free Electricity – 50,000 Units Per Year
Free Electricity – 50,000 Units Per Year: MPs are entitled to 50,000 units of free electricity annually for their official residences. At average consumption rates, that's enough to cover most household needs throughout the year.
Representative image. (Photo credits: Freepik)
What It All Adds Up To
What It All Adds Up To: When you add salary, allowances, housing, travel, and other benefits, the total compensation package for an Indian MP exceeds ₹1 crore annually. This is designed to ensure elected representatives can focus on governance without financial constraints. What do you think – fair compensation or excessive perks?
AI-generated representative image. (Photo credits: Gemini)
Trending Photos