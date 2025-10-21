Experience Glass-Bridge Near Delhi: India's First 132-Meter Cable Glass Bridge Opens Soon; Costs Rs 70 Crores
Bajrang Setu is a cutting-edge glass suspension bridge in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, built to replace the historic Laxman Jhula as it was declared unsafe and closed to traffic in 2019. The bridge is situated near the original Lakshman Jhula site, connecting the Tehri and Pauri districts over the sacred Ganga river.
A 132-meter glass suspension bridge featuring transparent walkways, modern engineering, and entrances inspired by the sacred Kedarnath Temple.This is a glass bridge, on one side of which there is a figure of Kedarnath, and another side is Badrinath.
Bajrang Setu measures approximately 132-133 meters long and 8 meters wide. It is India's first cable suspension bridge with glass footpaths and only the second such bridge in all of Asia. The pedestrian walkways on either side are made of 65-66 mm thick transparent glass, providing a spectacular view of the river below.
The central deck is reserved for two-wheelers and small four-wheeled vehicles, enhancing local connectivity. The bridge's towers are designed to resemble the sanctum of Kedarnath Temple, blending sacred symbolism with modern engineering.
Construction Costs...
The total construction cost is estimated at Rs 60-68 crore, according to reports.
Timeline and Opening
Construction began in 2022 and has entered its final stage as of October 2025, with completion and public opening expected by the end of the year. Bajrang Setu aims to be fully operational for pedestrians and vehicles by early 2026.
Tourism and Local Impact
The bridge promises panoramic views of the Ganga from a height of nearly 57-70 feet above the river. Designed to handle large volumes of pedestrian traffic, the bridge offers a safe and thrilling experience for visitors, complementing Rishikesh’s reputation as a spiritual and adventure tourism destination.
The area near Bajrang Setu is a magnet for tourists, with easy access to iconic spots like Parmarth Niketan Ashram and Beatles Ashram, and is surrounded by diverse food outlets and yoga retreats.
Legacy and Symbolism
Bajrang Setu stands as a testament to modern engineering in India while honoring the spiritual heritage of Rishikesh. Blending glass pathways with temple-inspired architecture, it creates a new identity for the town on the world map.
The bridge is anticipated to boost local tourism and further cement Rishikesh’s standing as the "Yoga Capital of the World."
