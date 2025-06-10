Advertisement
Explore Meghalaya: 8 Breathtaking Destinations You Can't Miss

Explore these natural wonders of Meghalaya with 8 breathtaking destinations that you can’t miss. From the cascading Nohkalikai Falls in Cherrapunji to the crystal-clear waters of Dawki, this Northeast Indian gem offers lush landscapes, sacred forests, and charming villages like Mawlynnong. Perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers, Meghalaya is a scenic paradise waiting yet to be discovered.

Updated:Jun 10, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Cherrapunji (Sohra)

Cherrapunji (Sohra)

It is Known for being one of the wettest places on Earth. Its major highlights are Nohkalikai Falls – India’s tallest plunge waterfall, Double Decker Living Root Bridge – A marvel of bioengineering, Mawsmai Caves – Stunning limestone formations. Cherrapunji’s lush green hills, endless waterfalls, and cloudy skies make it an ethereal experience.Best time to visit is June to September for monsoon magic.

Dawki & Umngot River

Dawki & Umngot River

It is known for its glass-clear waters where boats appear to float on air. Main highlights are Boating on the Umngot River, Camping by the riverside, Indo-Bangladesh border view and its a unique natural phenomenon and peaceful escape. Best time to Visit is in winter for the clearest waters.

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

It is known for its sacred status among the Khasi tribe. There are no tree or stone can be taken out — it’s protected by spiritual beliefs. It is Dense, untouched biodiversity, Guided nature walks with local legends. It is a surreal blend of nature and mysticism. It is spiritual & serene, Great for mindful travel.

Shillong – The Scotland of the East

Shillong – The Scotland of the East

It is known for its rolling hills, rich music scene, and colonial charm and its main highlights are Elephant Falls, Ward’s Lake, Laitlum Canyon, Local cafés, markets, and music festivals and its a lively blend of modernity and nature. It is a Birthplace of many rock bands in India.

Mawlynnong – Asia’s Cleanest Village

Mawlynnong – Asia’s Cleanest Village

It is known for its pristine cleanliness, eco-conscious living, and community-driven tourism. Its main highlights are Sky Walk tower – Bamboo viewing platform overlooking Bangladesh plains, Balancing Rock – A natural geological wonder, Local Khasi hospitality and it is a glimpse of peaceful village life in harmony with nature. Don’t miss trying a homemade Khasi meal.

Mawsynram – Wettest Place on Earth

Mawsynram – Wettest Place on Earth

It is known for receiving the highest average annual rainfall globally. Major Highlights are Echoing caves and mossy forests, Sacred forests and stone megaliths. It is a misty wonderland ideal for monsoon lovers. Best season to visit is July to September.

Nokrek Biosphere Reserve

Nokrek Biosphere Reserve

It is known for being a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve rich in biodiversity. Main highlights are Red panda sightings, Medicinal plants, orchids, and rare birds and it is a home to the endangered Hoolock gibbon. It is perfect for wildlife enthusiasts and eco-tourism. It needs permit so plan accordingly.

Laitlum Canyon

Laitlum Canyon

It is known for its Jaw-dropping vistas and serene silence. Main highlights are Trekking trails along steep ridges, Panoramic views of the East Khasi Hills and its a perfect picnic and photography spot. It is Ooften called “Meghalaya’s Grand Canyon” and is ideal for Sunrise or sunset views.

