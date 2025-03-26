Explore The Wild: 7 Snake Parks In India You Must Visit
India is a home to several snake parks that offer a unique glimpse into the world of reptiles. From Chennai snake park and katraj snake park to bannerghatta and guindy snake parks, these destinations house a variety of venomous and non venomous snakes. They focus on conservation, education and awareness making them must visit spots for wildlife enthusiasts and those eager to learn about India’s rich reptile diversity.
Chennai Snake Park, Tamil Nadu
It is established in 1972 by renowned herpetologist Romulus Whitaker, is India’s first reptile park dedicated to the conservation, education and study of snakes. Located inside the Guindy National Park. You’ll find king cobras, Indian pythons, russell’s vipers, saw scaled vipers, monitor lizards, turtles and crocodiles.
Parassinikadavu Snake Park, Kerala
It is located in Kannur, Kerala. It is a well known reptile conservation and research center. This unique park is dedicated to the protection, rescue and rehabilitation of snakes and other reptiles. This park is a home to king cobra, Indian cobra, russell’s viper, krait, python, monitor lizards, crocodiles and turtles.
Jaipur Snake Park, Rajasthan
Rajasthan does not have a dedicated snake oark in jaipur. The state’s first snake park is set to open in kota, featuring 33 species of snakes, including both Indian and foreign varieties. Jaipur zoo is located near the albert hall museum and ram niwas garden. It houses nearly 50 species of mammals, birds and reptiles.
Pilikula Snake Park, Karnataka
It is located in Mangalore, Karnataka, it is a prominent component of the Pilikula Nisarga Dhama eco education and tourism project. This park boasts a significant reptile house, featuring a variety of species like king cobras, Indian cobras, russell’s vipers, pythons, kraits, rat snakes, monitor lizards, crocodiles.
Katraj Snake Park, Pune
It is located within the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in pune, Maharashtra. The park is a home to a variety of venomous and non venomous snakes, including the rare albino cobra. The park houses 160 plus species of snakes and reptiles including Indian cobra, russell’s viper, Indian rock python, saw scaled viper, common krait, gharials and crocodiles, turtles and monitor lizards.
Bannerghatta Snake Park, Karnataka
It is the part of Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bengaluru, Karnataka, it is a well known attraction for wildlife lovers. This park houses a variety of snakes and reptiles including: king cobra, Indian cobra, russell’s viper, Indian rock python, rat snake, krait, monitor lizards, turtles and crocodiles.
Guindy Snake Park, Tamil Nadu
It is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu is one of the India’s oldest reptile conservation centers. It is situated inside the Guindy National Park, making it a great spot for wildlife enthusiasts. The park houses a variety of reptiles like king cobra, Indian cobra, russell’s viper, common krait, saw scaled viper, Indian rock python, monitor lizards, turtles and crocodiles.
