Explore These 8 Surreal Indian Villages Straight From A Storybook
Malana – Himachal Pradesh
Malana: It is situated in Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the oldest democracies in the world — locals believe they’re descendants of Alexander the Great and it is deeply rooted in customs that tourists can’t touch locals or their belongings. It set amidst towering peaks, it’s peaceful and almost secretive. It feels like a mysterious mountain civilization with its own rules.
Ziro – Arunachal Pradesh
Ziro: It is situated in lower Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh. It feels otherworldly because it is surrounded by misty pine forests and rice fields. It is a home to the Apatani tribe, known for their sustainable farming and facial tattoos. Their traditional homes built of bamboo, and a deep reverence for nature. Hosts the Ziro Music Festival, a blend of tribal life and indie music in the wild. It feels like an untouched hillscape from an ancient time.
Kibber – Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Kibber: It is situated at 14,200 ft in Spiti Valley, among the highest inhabited villages in the world, which is surrounded by cold desert mountains, monasteries, and stark lunar-like landscapes. Stargazing here feels like being on another planet. It is near Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, home to snow leopards and Himalayan blue sheep. It feels like a remote Tibetan village lost in time.
Gokarna’s Hidden Villages – Karnataka
Gokarna’s Hidden Villages: It is situated on small hamlets near Kudle, Om, and Belekan beaches. Unlike busy Goa, these hidden spots are serene and spiritual. You can experience sunset cliffs, hidden coves, and peaceful beaches accessible only by trekking and locals lead a slow-paced life with traditional homes and ancient temples. It feels like a coastal spiritual retreat frozen in a simpler era.
Mawlynnong – Meghalaya
Mawlynnong: It is situated in east Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, named the cleanest village in Asia, it’s spotless, sustainable, and filled with greenery. Houses are made of bamboo, dustbins made of cane are found at every corner. The village thrives on a matrilineal society, where women inherit property and lead families. It is a home to living root bridges, crafted naturally by guiding tree roots over years. It feels like a real-life utopia straight out of a fantasy novel.
Turtuk – Ladakh (Nubra Valley)
Turtuk: It is situated near the India–Pakistan border. It feels otherworldly as it was part of Pakistan until 1971, only opened to tourists in 2010. Culturally Baltistani, people speak a unique language (Balti) and follow customs unlike anywhere else in India. It has lush valleys, stone houses, and apricot orchards surrounded by icy peaks. It feels like a secret Himalayan village caught between two worlds.
Kalap – Uttarakhand
Kalap is located in garhwal region, Uttarkashi. It is a remote Himalayan village accessible only by trekking 8–9 km. There is no cellphone signal, no traffic, just pure silence, rivers, and pine forests and locals speak their own dialect and follow ancient Garhwali traditions. It feels like a Himalayan time capsule where the modern world hasn’t arrived.
Khonoma – Nagaland
Khonoma: It is near Kohima, Nagaland. It feels otherworldly because it is India’s first green village — entirely sustainable and eco-conscious. It is rich in Angami Naga culture, known for their warrior past and traditional music, stone pathways, terraced fields, and misty hills surround the village. Zero hunting policy makes it a sanctuary for birds and wildlife. It feels like a living blend of tribal tradition and modern eco-consciousness.
