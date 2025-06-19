Explore These 8 Surreal Indian Villages Straight From A Storybook

2 / 8

Ziro: It is situated in lower Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh. It feels otherworldly because it is surrounded by misty pine forests and rice fields. It is a home to the Apatani tribe, known for their sustainable farming and facial tattoos. Their traditional homes built of bamboo, and a deep reverence for nature. Hosts the Ziro Music Festival, a blend of tribal life and indie music in the wild. It feels like an untouched hillscape from an ancient time.