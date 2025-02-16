Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859628https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/fastag-new-rules-from-feb-17-2025-how-60-minutes-can-save-you-from-penalties-and-transaction-failures-check-cooling-period-and-how-to-avoid-extra-charges-2859628
NewsPhotosFASTag New Rules From Today: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges FASTag New Rules From Today: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
photoDetails

FASTag New Rules From Today: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges

FASTag New Rules 2025: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is introducing new FASTag rules from February 17 to make toll payments smoother. These rules include stricter guidelines for transactions and refunds, helping to reduce payment issues and disputes at toll plazas. Notably, the FASTag is an automated toll-collecting system that came into effect in 2016 that allows vehicles to cross the toll plazas without stopping to pay with cash.  

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
Follow Us

What is FASTag?

1/9
What is FASTag?

FASTag is a tag attached to a vehicle's windshield that enables electronic toll payments using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. The toll amount is deducted from a linked digital wallet, allowing seamless travel through toll plazas.

Follow Us

New FASTag Guidelines

2/9
FASTag New Rules 2025

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have introduced changes to streamline toll payments, reduce disputes, and curb fraud. 

Follow Us

How 60 Minutes Before or 10 Minutes After Toll Can Decide Your Toll Penalties?

3/9
FASTag New Rules 2025

Starting February 17, FASTag users must follow new validation rules to avoid transaction failures. If a FASTag remains inactive for over 60 minutes before passing a toll and stays inactive for 10 minutes after, the transaction will be declined. If a FASTag meets both of these conditions, the system will decline the transaction with error code 176, and the vehicle will be charged twice the toll fee as a penalty.  

Follow Us

Blacklisted FASTag

4/9
FASTag New Rules 2025

A FASTag can be blacklisted if it has insufficient balance, expired KYC documents, or unresolved legal issues related to the vehicle. A blacklisted FASTag cannot be used at toll plazas until the issue is resolved.

 

Follow Us

How To Unblock Blacklisted FASTag?

5/9
FASTag New Rules 2025

Recharge your account with the minimum required amount and check the updated status to confirm the payment. Since it may take a few minutes for the system to recognize the recharge, wait for activation before proceeding. 

 

Follow Us

Additional Charges For Delayed Transactions

6/9
FASTag New Rules 2025

Under new guidelines, FASTag users may face extra charges if their toll payments are processed beyond 15 minutes after crossing a toll plaza. If a transaction is delayed and the FASTag account lacks funds, the toll operator is responsible. Users can dispute an incorrect deduction but must wait for a mandatory 15-day cooling period.

 

Follow Us

How To Check FASTag Status

7/9
FASTag New Rules 2025

Users can check their FASTag status by visiting the official NPCI FASTag website, navigating to the support section, entering vehicle details, completing verification, and reviewing the status.

 

Follow Us

70-Minute Grace Window To Resolve Any FASTag Issues

8/9
FASTag New Rules 2025

FASTag users have 70 minutes grace window to fix any FASTag issues—60 minutes before reaching the toll plaza and 10 minutes after crossing. Make sure your FASTag is active within this time to avoid payment failures or delays at the toll booth. 

Follow Us

How To Avoid Transaction Failures And Cooling 15-Day Period

9/9
FASTag New Rules 2025

To prevent unexpected charges or failures, ensure sufficient balance before traveling, monitor transaction times, verify FASTag status in advance, and wait for the 15-day cooling period before raising a dispute for incorrect deductions. (Image Credit: File Photo)

Follow Us
FASTagFASTag New RulesFASTag GuidelinesBlacklisted FASTagFASTag Statuscooling periodTransaction Failures
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK