FASTag New Rules From Today: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
FASTag New Rules 2025: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is introducing new FASTag rules from February 17 to make toll payments smoother. These rules include stricter guidelines for transactions and refunds, helping to reduce payment issues and disputes at toll plazas. Notably, the FASTag is an automated toll-collecting system that came into effect in 2016 that allows vehicles to cross the toll plazas without stopping to pay with cash.
What is FASTag?
FASTag is a tag attached to a vehicle's windshield that enables electronic toll payments using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. The toll amount is deducted from a linked digital wallet, allowing seamless travel through toll plazas.
New FASTag Guidelines
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have introduced changes to streamline toll payments, reduce disputes, and curb fraud.
How 60 Minutes Before or 10 Minutes After Toll Can Decide Your Toll Penalties?
Starting February 17, FASTag users must follow new validation rules to avoid transaction failures. If a FASTag remains inactive for over 60 minutes before passing a toll and stays inactive for 10 minutes after, the transaction will be declined. If a FASTag meets both of these conditions, the system will decline the transaction with error code 176, and the vehicle will be charged twice the toll fee as a penalty.
Blacklisted FASTag
A FASTag can be blacklisted if it has insufficient balance, expired KYC documents, or unresolved legal issues related to the vehicle. A blacklisted FASTag cannot be used at toll plazas until the issue is resolved.
How To Unblock Blacklisted FASTag?
Recharge your account with the minimum required amount and check the updated status to confirm the payment. Since it may take a few minutes for the system to recognize the recharge, wait for activation before proceeding.
Additional Charges For Delayed Transactions
Under new guidelines, FASTag users may face extra charges if their toll payments are processed beyond 15 minutes after crossing a toll plaza. If a transaction is delayed and the FASTag account lacks funds, the toll operator is responsible. Users can dispute an incorrect deduction but must wait for a mandatory 15-day cooling period.
How To Check FASTag Status
Users can check their FASTag status by visiting the official NPCI FASTag website, navigating to the support section, entering vehicle details, completing verification, and reviewing the status.
70-Minute Grace Window To Resolve Any FASTag Issues
FASTag users have 70 minutes grace window to fix any FASTag issues—60 minutes before reaching the toll plaza and 10 minutes after crossing. Make sure your FASTag is active within this time to avoid payment failures or delays at the toll booth.
How To Avoid Transaction Failures And Cooling 15-Day Period
To prevent unexpected charges or failures, ensure sufficient balance before traveling, monitor transaction times, verify FASTag status in advance, and wait for the 15-day cooling period before raising a dispute for incorrect deductions. (Image Credit: File Photo)
