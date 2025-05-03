Feline VIPs – Cats Get First Dibs On Prasad In THIS Odisha Temple
Check out the Odisha temple where cats are fed Prasad before giving it to devotees!
Name and Place of Temple
The name of the temple is Bilei khia Mutt, and it is located in Odisha's Kendrapada district.
History of Bilei khia Mutt
According to Orissa Post, the history of the temple can be traced back to the regime of the Aul royals. Although the mutt started in the 1700s, the king of Aul donated land to the Mahanta (priest) later when he was travelling one day with his soldiers.
The Madanmohan Jew Temple was built later on the site.
Prasad Given To Cats First
The Mahanta of the temple feeds the cats first after it has been offered to the deities. The remaining prasad is then distributed amongst the devotees.
What Do They Feed Cats?
The cats are sometimes fed biscuits and milk or rice, which is prepared for them, as per ETV.
Only Cats And Priest Can Go Inside
Another unique tradition of the temple is that devotees do not go inside the temple, instead, they offer their prayers from the outside.
Cat Sanctuary
When the Mutt was constructed, there were many cats, but now only about a dozen can be seen roaming the ground or relaxing in the sun. Some cats were strays, while others were brought there by people from around the place.
(Photo Credit: Representational Images/ Freepik)
