Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2894923https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/feline-vips-cats-get-first-dibs-on-prasad-in-this-odisha-temple-2894923
NewsPhotosFeline VIPs – Cats Get First Dibs On Prasad In THIS Odisha Temple
photoDetails

Feline VIPs – Cats Get First Dibs On Prasad In THIS Odisha Temple

Check out the Odisha temple where cats are fed Prasad before giving it to devotees!

Updated:May 03, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Name and Place of Temple

1/6
Name and Place of Temple

The name of the temple is Bilei khia Mutt, and it is located in Odisha's Kendrapada district.  

 

Follow Us

History of Bilei khia Mutt

2/6
History of Bilei khia Mutt

According to Orissa Post, the history of the temple can be traced back to the regime of the Aul royals. Although the mutt started in the 1700s, the king of Aul donated land to the Mahanta (priest) later when he was travelling one day with his soldiers. 

The Madanmohan Jew Temple was built later on the site.

Follow Us

Prasad Given To Cats First

3/6
Prasad Given To Cats First

The Mahanta of the temple feeds the cats first after it has been offered to the deities. The remaining prasad is then distributed amongst the devotees. 

Follow Us

What Do They Feed Cats?

4/6
What Do They Feed Cats?

The cats are sometimes fed biscuits and milk or rice, which is prepared for them, as per ETV. 

Follow Us

Only Cats And Priest Can Go Inside

5/6
Only Cats And Priest Can Go Inside

Another unique tradition of the temple is that devotees do not go inside the temple, instead, they offer their prayers from the outside. 

Follow Us

Cat Sanctuary

6/6
Cat Sanctuary

When the Mutt was constructed, there were many cats, but now only about a dozen can be seen roaming the ground or relaxing in the sun. Some cats were strays, while others were brought there by people from around the place.

(Photo Credit: Representational Images/ Freepik)

 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sai Sudharsan
Fastest Indian Batters To Score 2000 T20 Runs: Sai Sudharsan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02-05-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-1 Bumper Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Result DECLARED- Check Full Winners List Here
camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana OUT; Vansh Bedi, Nathan Ellis IN: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against RCB
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet America’s Richest Person: With $342 Billion Combined Net Worth, Leaves Behind Zuckerberg And Bezos
camera icon6
title
Auto news
OVERPRICED Cars In India: Nissan X-Trail, Citroen C5 Aircross And Toyota...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK