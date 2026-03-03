First Chandra Grahan of 2026: Astrologer reveals which zodiac signs will be most affected by this Lunar Eclipse

1 / 15

The first Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) of 2026 is an important astronomical event that will take place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. During this time, the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, making it appear darker or sometimes reddish in colour.

When the full Moon completely moves into the Earth’s deep shadow, it is called a Total Lunar Eclipse. Because of the reddish shade seen on the Moon, it is often referred to as a “Blood Moon.”

Apart from its scientific importance, many people also believe that a lunar eclipse can bring emotional and spiritual changes, especially according to astrology.