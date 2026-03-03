First Chandra Grahan of 2026: Astrologer reveals which zodiac signs will be most affected by this Lunar Eclipse
First Chandra Grahan of 2026: The first Chandra Grahan of 2026 is set to bring significant astrological changes for many zodiac signs. An expert astrologer explains which signs may feel the strongest impact and what it could mean for them.
What is Lunar Eclipse 2026?
The first Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) of 2026 is an important astronomical event that will take place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. During this time, the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, making it appear darker or sometimes reddish in colour.
When the full Moon completely moves into the Earth’s deep shadow, it is called a Total Lunar Eclipse. Because of the reddish shade seen on the Moon, it is often referred to as a “Blood Moon.”
Apart from its scientific importance, many people also believe that a lunar eclipse can bring emotional and spiritual changes, especially according to astrology.
Date, Timings and Impact on Zodiac Signs
The first Lunar Eclipse of 2026 will take place on March 3, 2026. The eclipse will begin at 3:20 PM and conclude at 6:47 PM on the same day.
Check the Astrological Effect on Zodiac Signs
According to Nitesh Shanker, Astrologer, Numerologist, Vastu Consultant, and Founder of NS Jyotissh, a Lunar Eclipse is believed to bring emotional changes, sudden realisations, and important turning points in life.
As it occurs during a Full Moon, this celestial event may bring hidden emotions to the surface, highlight unfinished matters, and push individuals toward important decisions.
Here’s how the Lunar Eclipse 2026 may affect different zodiac signs:-
Aries
During this period, a lunar eclipse will occur in your fifth house. You may experience minor stomach-related issues, so it is important to maintain a healthy diet and take proper care of your well-being. Students should remain focused and dedicated to their studies in order to achieve the desired results. In matters of love, there could be a few ups and downs. Patience, clear communication, and understanding will help maintain balance and harmony in your relationship.
Taurus
During this period, a lunar eclipse will occur in your fourth house. It is advisable to take special care of your mother’s health, as she may need extra attention and support. Those who are employed or involved in real estate business are likely to achieve positive results in their work. You may also experience greater comfort and satisfaction related to your home, property, or vehicles.
Gemini
During this period, a lunar eclipse will take place in your third house. You may experience a boost in confidence and feel more courageous in expressing your thoughts and ideas. Your communication skills are likely to improve, helping you handle situations more effectively. Your relationship with siblings is expected to remain positive and supportive. There are also indications that your siblings may receive monetary benefits or financial gains during this time. Overall, this phase can bring growth in communication, bonding, and personal confidence.
Cancer
During this period, a lunar eclipse will occur in your second house. This may bring some tension within the family and minor disputes over small matters. There could be unnecessary worries and moments of emotional heaviness, making you feel low or mentally disturbed at times. It is important to stay calm and avoid overthinking situations. Financially, be cautious with your savings, as there are chances of unexpected expenses or minor losses. Avoid risky investments and think carefully before making any major financial decisions. Focus on maintaining harmony at home and managing your resources wisely to navigate this phase smoothly.
Leo
During this period, a Lunar Eclipse will take place in your First House. This may bring mental restlessness, overthinking, or unnecessary worries. You might feel emotionally sensitive or slightly confused about certain matters. It is important to stay calm and avoid negative thoughts. Do not make any major decisions impulsively during this time. Focus on maintaining mental balance and inner peace. Practising meditation, deep breathing, or spending time in spiritual activities will help you stay grounded.
Chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” during the Lunar Eclipse can be especially beneficial. This powerful mantra helps in reducing stress, removing negative energy, and strengthening your inner confidence. Stay positive, keep your thoughts pure, and allow this phase to pass with patience and faith.
Virgo
During this period, a Lunar Eclipse will take place in your Twelfth House. This may slightly affect your comfort and conjugal happiness, and you could feel a bit emotionally disturbed or restless. There may also be some concerns related to family matters, which could occupy your mind. It is advisable to remain calm and avoid overthinking. Taking proper rest and maintaining a peaceful environment at home will help you stay balanced. As per traditional beliefs, you may avoid eating during the lunar eclipse and spend some time in prayer or meditation (puja) for mental peace and positivity.
Libra
During this period, a Lunar Eclipse will occur in your Eleventh House, which is associated with income, gains, and fulfillment of desires. This phase is likely to bring positive financial results, increased earnings, and overall happiness. You may also receive support from friends, social circles, or elder siblings. However, it is advisable to maintain spiritual balance during this time. Performing puja, meditation, or chanting during the Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) can help enhance positive outcomes and reduce any subtle negative effects. Staying grounded and grateful will further strengthen the benefits of this period.
Scorpio
During this period, a Lunar Eclipse will take place in your Tenth House. You are advised to take special care of your father’s health, as he may require extra attention and support. On the professional front, this phase can bring significant changes. There is a strong possibility of receiving a new job offer or a promising business opportunity, especially from a different city or state. Stay open to change, as it may lead to long-term growth and success.
Sagittarius
During this period, a Lunar Eclipse will take place in your Ninth House, which represents fortune, luck, destiny, higher wisdom, and spiritual growth. You may feel a stronger inclination toward spirituality and self-reflection. There could be sudden changes in beliefs, long-distance travel plans, or matters related to father, गुरु, or mentors. It is advisable to stay positive and avoid unnecessary arguments regarding religious or philosophical matters. Strengthen your faith and focus on good deeds. Chanting the mantra “Om Namah Shivaya” and offering prayers to Lord Shiva can bring mental peace, protection, and spiritual strength during this time. Performing simple puja, meditation, or visiting a temple will also help balance the energies and attract blessings.
Capricorn
During this period, a Lunar Eclipse will take place in your Eighth House. It is important to take special care of your spouse’s health, as they may require extra attention and support. You may also feel emotionally sensitive, low, or slightly depressed at times. Try to stay mentally strong and avoid overthinking. Engaging in spiritual practices such as meditation, prayer, or performing puja during the lunar eclipse can help you maintain emotional balance and inner peace.
Aquarius
During this period, a Lunar Eclipse will occur in your Seventh House, which represents your spouse and business partnerships. You may experience some ups and downs in your relationships. It is important to remain patient, understanding, and avoid unnecessary conflicts during this time. Chanting the mantra “Om Namah Shivaya” during the Lunar Eclipse will help you maintain emotional balance and attract positive energy.
Pisces
During this period, a Lunar Eclipse will take place in your Sixth House, which represents enemies, debts, and obstacles. You may experience mental stress due to hidden opponents or competitive situations. It is advisable not to share important work-related plans with others until your tasks are fully completed. Be cautious in financial matters and avoid unnecessary arguments. Maintaining patience and discretion will help you handle challenges wisely. Performing prayers or spiritual practices during the lunar eclipse can bring mental peace and positive energy.
The First Chandra Grahan of 2026 is not only a beautiful celestial event but also a time many people consider spiritually important. Whether you view it from a scientific or astrological perspective, this lunar eclipse reminds us of the powerful movements of the universe. Stay informed about the timings in your area and observe this rare event safely and peacefully.
