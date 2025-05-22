Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2904821https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/first-for-india-eiffel-tower-inspired-rotating-restaurant-at-125-feet-height-on-goas-zuari-bridge-check-cost-opening-date-other-details-2904821
NewsPhotosFirst For India: Eiffel Tower-Inspired Rotating Restaurant At 125 Feet Height On Goa's Zuari Bridge - Check Cost, Opening Date, Other Details
photoDetails

First For India: Eiffel Tower-Inspired Rotating Restaurant At 125 Feet Height On Goa's Zuari Bridge - Check Cost, Opening Date, Other Details

India's first Observatory Towers atop Goa’s New Zuari Bridge will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 23. Featuring a revolving restaurant and art gallery, it enhances Goa’s tourism appeal. Built with an investment of Rs 270.07 crore, it’s India’s second-largest cable-stayed bridge and a major travel milestone.

Updated:May 22, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Follow Us

1/6

India is set to unveil its first iconic Observatory Towers, inspired by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, atop the New Zuari Bridge in Goa. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the bridge on Friday, May 24.

 

Follow Us

2/6

It features a revolving restaurant and an art gallery, this architectural marvel promises to redefine the cityscape and elevate Goa’s status as a premier global tourism destination, blending innovation with breathtaking coastal views.

 

Follow Us

3/6

Zuari Bridge is an important link between North and South Goa. Nitin Gadkari also shared a video of the new bridge on social media 'X' and informed about the maximum features of this bridge.

 

Follow Us

4/6

It's the second largest cable-stayed bridge in India, only behind Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link.

 

Follow Us

5/6

Rs 270.07 crore was invested to develop India’s first Observatory Towers, making it a landmark achievement in the country’s infrastructure and tourism development.

 

Follow Us

6/6

Each tower will stand 125 metres tall, with shaft dimensions of 8.50 metres by 5.50 metres. The bridge is poised to become a landmark in Goa’s travel and tourism landscape. (Image: @nitin_gadkari)

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Parashar Joshi
From Indian Idol Singer To Umpiring In IPL: The Interesting Journey Of Parashar Joshi - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Vishal Mega Mart
Vishal Mega Mart Founder’s Story: Polio Didn’t Stop Him From Taking On Ambani & Tata – But One Error Forced Him To Sell Empire For Just Rs 70 Cr
camera icon7
title
Urvashi Rautela
From Dig At Kiara Advani To Torn Cannes Dress – 7 Times Urvashi Rautela Made Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons
camera icon7
title
ratiksha Tondwalkar story
Meet Pratiksha, Sweeper Who Became SBI Official; Lost Her Husband But Never Bowed Down- Read Her Inspiring Story
camera icon7
title
Faf du Plessis
Faf Du Plessis For DC To MS Dhoni For CSK: Oldest Captains In IPL History; Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK