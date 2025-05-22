First For India: Eiffel Tower-Inspired Rotating Restaurant At 125 Feet Height On Goa's Zuari Bridge - Check Cost, Opening Date, Other Details
India's first Observatory Towers atop Goa’s New Zuari Bridge will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 23. Featuring a revolving restaurant and art gallery, it enhances Goa’s tourism appeal. Built with an investment of Rs 270.07 crore, it’s India’s second-largest cable-stayed bridge and a major travel milestone.
India is set to unveil its first iconic Observatory Towers, inspired by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, atop the New Zuari Bridge in Goa. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the bridge on Friday, May 24.
It features a revolving restaurant and an art gallery, this architectural marvel promises to redefine the cityscape and elevate Goa’s status as a premier global tourism destination, blending innovation with breathtaking coastal views.
Zuari Bridge is an important link between North and South Goa. Nitin Gadkari also shared a video of the new bridge on social media 'X' and informed about the maximum features of this bridge.
It's the second largest cable-stayed bridge in India, only behind Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link.
Rs 270.07 crore was invested to develop India’s first Observatory Towers, making it a landmark achievement in the country’s infrastructure and tourism development.
Each tower will stand 125 metres tall, with shaft dimensions of 8.50 metres by 5.50 metres. The bridge is poised to become a landmark in Goa’s travel and tourism landscape. (Image: @nitin_gadkari)
