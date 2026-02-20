Five Indian rivers with unique nicknames you probably didn't know; CHECK
Across India, several rivers carry evocative nicknames inspired by mythology, geography, and history. Following are five Indian rivers with unique nickname.
Brahmaputra River - Red River
The Brahmaputra Known for its reddish silt-laden waters is called the “Red River” for its silt-heavy waters and the “Son of Brahma” in Hindu mythology. It is uniquely regarded as the only major male-personified river in India.
Godavari River - Dakshin Ganga
Known as “Dakshin Ganga” or the Ganges of the South, the Godavari is India’s largest peninsular river and holds immense religious and cultural significance across its vast basin.
Luni River - Salt river
The Luni River, flowing through Rajasthan’s desert, is called the “Salt River” because its water turns increasingly saline before disappearing into Rajasthan's landscape.
Damodar River - Sorrow of Bengal
Once notorious for severe floods in West Bengal, the Damodar earned the nickname “Sorrow of Bengal” due to the widespread destruction it historically caused.
Umngot River - Transparent River
Famous for its crystal-clear waters near Dawki in Meghalaya, the Umngot is often called the “Transparent River,” especially admired during winter months.
