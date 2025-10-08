Five Strongest Prime Ministers Of India: Leaders Who Shaped The Nation

photoDetails

India's journey as the world's largest democracy has been shaped by visionary leaders who steered the nation through critical junctures. The country has seen 14 Prime Ministers in its 78 years of journey since independence. From independence to economic liberalization and global resurgence, five Prime Ministers stand out for their transformative leadership in taking brand India to the world. Each brought distinct strengths, navigating complex challenges while leaving indelible marks on India's political, economic, and strategic landscape. Can you guess them?