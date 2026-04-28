Football, fun and smiles! PM Modi's candid moments with youngsters go viral
PM Modi Football Game With Kids In Gangtok: It's not every day you see the Prime Minister taking a break to kick a football around with kids. But that's exactly what happened in Gangtok. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined his "young friends" for a fun football session and called it a lovely morning and "energising session". Let's take a closer look at his pictures playing football with kids.
PM Modi's Sporty Morning
Sharing pictures of his game session on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!"
'Energetic Session'
In another post, he said, "Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!"
High-five moment
PM Modi's cheerful high-five moment with young players.
Warm-up at the field
The Prime Minister walks with the children on the field, holding a football.
Action begins
Game on! PM Modi and youngsters in action playing football on a sunny Gangtok morning.
A goal
A lively goalpost scene.
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