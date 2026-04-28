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NewsPhotosFootball, fun and smiles! PM Modi's candid moments with youngsters go viral
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Football, fun and smiles! PM Modi's candid moments with youngsters go viral

PM Modi Football Game With Kids In Gangtok: It's not every day you see the Prime Minister taking a break to kick a football around with kids. But that's exactly what happened in Gangtok. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined his "young friends" for a fun football session and called it a lovely morning and "energising session". Let's take a closer look at his pictures playing football with kids.

Updated:Apr 28, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
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PM Modi's Sporty Morning

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PM Modi's Sporty Morning

Sharing pictures of his game session on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!"

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'Energetic Session'

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'Energetic Session'

In another post, he said, "Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!" 

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High-five moment

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High-five moment

PM Modi's cheerful high-five moment with young players.

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Warm-up at the field

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Warm-up at the field

The Prime Minister walks with the children on the field, holding a football.

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Action begins

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Action begins

Game on! PM Modi and youngsters in action playing football on a sunny Gangtok morning.

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A goal

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A goal

A lively goalpost scene.

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PM Modi
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