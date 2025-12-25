3 / 8

Where India's Wealth Is ACTUALLY Made

Maharashtra houses India's financial capital — Mumbai. The Bombay Stock Exchange, Reserve Bank of India headquarters, and virtually every major bank's command center sits here. Over 40% of India's corporate and direct taxes come from this single state alone, making it the nation's most critical revenue generator.

Financial Dominance: - Home to 33% of India's billionaires - Hosts India's top stock exchanges (BSE, NSE) - Contributes 40% of India's total tax revenue - Drives India's financial ecosystem

(Photo Source: Gemini)