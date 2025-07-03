photoDetails

Long before the mighty Mughals or the British Raj ever set foot in India, a true pioneer emerged, forging the subcontinent's very first pan-Indian empire. This visionary leader was Chandragupta Maurya, and he didn't just conquer vast lands; he laid the groundwork for centralized governance in a way no one had before. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming an emperor is a captivating tale of shrewd strategy, unyielding ambition, and a revolution that reshaped ancient Indian history. He even managed to defeat Seleucus I, one of Alexander the Great's own generals, expanding his empire further west. Chandragupta Maurya ruled for approximately 24 years, from c. 321 BCE to c. 297 BCE.