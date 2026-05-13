From blue to red: What different train coach colours actually mean in Indian Railways
Ever wondered why Indian Railways coaches come in a rainbow of colours like blue, red, green, and white? These hues aren’t just for looks — they serve as quick visual codes revealing the coach type, technology, comfort level, safety features, and ticket price range. From everyday budget travel to premium high-speed journeys, the color of a coach represents the unique feature of trains. Here’s what the major colours actually mean.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))
Blue coaches (most common)
Blue is the standard colour for most Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches. These typically represent regular Sleeper Class and General (unreserved) coaches in mail/express trains. They offer basic, affordable long-distance travel without air-conditioning in general sections and are the workhorses of Indian Railways.
Red coaches (LHB premium)
Bright red (often with grey bands) indicates modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. These are safer, more stable at high speeds, with better ride quality, anti-climb features, and upgraded interiors. Commonly seen in Rajdhani, Duronto, and other premium expresses for a smoother, more comfortable journey.
Green coaches (budget AC)
Green coaches are famously used for Garib Rath Express trains. They provide air-conditioned travel at more affordable fares compared to other AC services, balancing comfort and economy for budget-conscious passengers on long routes.
White/Silver coaches (semi-high speed & premium)
White or light-coloured coaches often signal advanced technology and premium or semi-high-speed services like Vande Bharat. They represent modern, faster trains with superior amenities, better acceleration, and enhanced passenger experience.
Yellow coaches (tourist/special)
Yellow coaches are mainly used for mail and express trains. These are non-air-conditioned coaches that provide cost-effective travel options.
Yellow is typically associated with tourist coaches or special trains.
Brown/Maroon coaches (heritage/parcel)
Brown or maroon shades are often linked to older traditional coaches, heritage trains, or parcel/luggage vans. They evoke the classic era of Indian Railways and are sometimes used for non-passenger or special-purpose rakes.
Stripes & Markings (quick identifiers)
Beyond full colours, stripes add extra info: Yellow diagonal stripes often mark coaches reserved for differently-abled passengers or medical needs; white stripes indicate general/unreserved coaches; green/red stripes on local trains denote ladies’ or first-class compartments. These help quick identification on platforms.
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