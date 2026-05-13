From blue to red: What different train coach colours actually mean in Indian Railways

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Ever wondered why Indian Railways coaches come in a rainbow of colours like blue, red, green, and white? These hues aren’t just for looks — they serve as quick visual codes revealing the coach type, technology, comfort level, safety features, and ticket price range. From everyday budget travel to premium high-speed journeys, the color of a coach represents the unique feature of trains. Here’s what the major colours actually mean.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))