From Bombay To Mumbai: 7 Indian Cities That Got A New Name
From Bombay To Mumbai: 7 Indian Cities That Got A New Name

Various Indian cities have shed their colonial names to embrace cultural and historical roots. Bombay became Mumbai, Madras to Chennai, Calcutta to Kolkata, and Bangalore to Bengaluru. Others like Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram), Pondicherry (Puducherry), and Allahabad (Prayagraj) and these changes reflect a shift towards indigenous identity, local languages, and heritage. Which marks a reclaiming of India's rich past.

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Bombay-Mumbai:

1/7
Bombay-Mumbai:

This city was renamed in 1995 and the name was renamed to honor the goddess Mumbai Devi who is the goddess of the Koli community and to reflect its local Marathi identity. This name marked a move away from colonial influence. This is known as India’s financial capital now and a vibrant cultural hub. 

 

Madras-Chennai:

2/7
Madras-Chennai:

 In the year 1996 the name was officially changed to Chennai, this was kept in an attempt to erase the final vestiges of British colonialism. It is believed that this name was derived from the nearby village of  Chennapattinam. This city was a major centre for classical music, culture and IT industries in South India.  

Calcutta-Kolkata:

3/7
Calcutta-Kolkata:

 Its name was renamed in 2001 to match the Bengali pronunciation of the name. This was a huge step to shedd the colonial-era names. This place is known for its literaly legacy, colonial archiecture and also the most famous and pipular festivals like Durga Puja.  

Bangalore-Bengaluru:

4/7
Bangalore-Bengaluru:

 In 2014, Bangalore was changed to Bengaluru to reflect its original roots Kanna roots, this name from Benda Kaluru which means town of boiled beans. Now this city is known for a tech powerhouse known for its climate and cosmopolitan vibes.  

Trivandrum -Thiruvananthapuram:

5/7
Trivandrum -Thiruvananthapuram:

This name happened in 1991, a tongue twister name it was. To restore its og Malayalam form which means “City of lord Anantha”. This city is the capital of Kerala and famous for its temples, beaches and a center for science and space research.  

Pondicherry-Puducherry:

6/7
Pondicherry-Puducherry:

This name was renamed in 2006. Puducherry retains its French Colonial charm and has colonial architecture, a relaxed seaside atmosphere, which attracts both spiritual seekers and tourists.  

Allahabad -Prayagraj:

7/7
Allahabad -Prayagraj:

 During the year 2018 Allahabad was renamed Pryagraj to honor its ancient name and also religious significance. The city is a major pilgrimage site and hosts the world famous Kumbh Mela.  

