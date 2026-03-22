From 'Chutki' to Aalam Bhai: Gaurav Gera's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dhurandhar 2' stuns fans
Actor Gaurav Gera surprised audiences with his serious role as Aalam Bhai in Dhurandhar 2. Known for comedy characters like Chutki, he impressed fans with his transformation, with many not recognizing him. His emotional performance went viral on social media, earning widespread praise. Breaking free from typecasting, Gera has delivered a career-defining role that has won hearts everywhere.
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge shatters box office records with over Rs 339 crore in just three days, one supporting performance is quietly emerging as the talk of the town and going massively viral on social media. Apart from Ranveer Singh's performance, it is creating buzz online for another reason as people note Gaurav Gera has left audiences shocked and impressed with his unrecognisable transformation.
(Photo source: Social Media)
Actor Gaurav Gera, long known for his hilarious viral 'Chutki' character and the beloved Nandu from the iconic TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, has left audiences shocked and impressed with his unrecognisable transformation into Mohammad Aalam (Aalam Bhai) - the humble juice vendor in Lyari who is actually an undercover Indian intelligence operative.
(Photo source: Social Media)
Fans are pouring in nostalgia and praise. Many recalled struggling to connect the dots because of the heavy prosthetics, salt-and-pepper beard, glasses, and aged makeup that completely changed Gera’s appearance. One user wrote, “Genuinely didn’t recognise him… what a transformation!” while another added, “His dialogue when he dies is one of the best in the film.”
(Photo source: Social Media)
A heartfelt X post by @worshipVK celebrating Gera's journey has already crossed 7 lakh views, 8,400+ likes, and is flooding timelines with reactions like “Even I didn’t recognise him!” and “What a redemption arc!”
The post reads: “Meet Gaurav Gera. He was mainly known as viral character Chutki. Despite his talent, he was never offered serious roles. Spent years being underrated. Almost cried in an interview while sharing his struggle to prove his range beyond comedy. Then came Dhurandhar. He completely transformed into a serious role as Aalam. Many viewers didn’t even recognise him in the role. Carried the scene after interval in Dhurandhar 2. Now people gonna remember him forever for this role. Man proved that he’s far more than just a comic actor”
(Photo source: Social Media)
Gera’s emotional arc and powerful post-interval scenes in Dhurandhar 2 have been singled out by viewers as among the film’s most impactful moments. His character’s tragic end and the subtle chemistry with Ranveer Singh’s role have left audiences emotional and impressed.
(Photo source: Social Media)
With Dhurandhar 2 creating waves for its box office success, strong performances, and even sparking heated reactions across the border, Gaurav Gera’s journey from being underrated to delivering a career-defining role has captured widespread attention, especially in an industry where typecasting is common.
The verdict is clear: Aalam Bhai has arrived, and audiences are unlikely to forget him anytime soon.
(Photo source: Social Media)
Trending Photos