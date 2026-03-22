From 'Chutki' to Aalam Bhai: Gaurav Gera's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dhurandhar 2' stuns fans

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A heartfelt X post by @worshipVK celebrating Gera's journey has already crossed 7 lakh views, 8,400+ likes, and is flooding timelines with reactions like “Even I didn’t recognise him!” and “What a redemption arc!”

The post reads: “Meet Gaurav Gera. He was mainly known as viral character Chutki. Despite his talent, he was never offered serious roles. Spent years being underrated. Almost cried in an interview while sharing his struggle to prove his range beyond comedy. Then came Dhurandhar. He completely transformed into a serious role as Aalam. Many viewers didn’t even recognise him in the role. Carried the scene after interval in Dhurandhar 2. Now people gonna remember him forever for this role. Man proved that he’s far more than just a comic actor”

(Photo source: Social Media)