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NewsPhotosFrom Cinema to Literature: Why this Indian city is called India’s cultural capital
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From Cinema to Literature: Why this Indian city is called India’s cultural capital

Kolkata is widely regarded as the Cultural Capital of India due to its long-standing influence on art, literature, music, theatre, cinema, festivals, and intellectual thought for over 150 years. Renowned for its rich heritage, iconic architecture, vibrant creative spirit, and deep-rooted cultural traditions, the city has produced some of India’s most celebrated poets, authors, filmmakers, and artists. 

Kolkata’s enduring passion for books, intellectual discussions, classical music, and the arts continues to make it one of the country’s most culturally dynamic cities. Home to legends like Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, and Swami Vivekananda, Kolkata seamlessly blends colonial heritage with vibrant festivals, intellectual debates, and artistic excellence, earning its enduring reputation as India’s cultural heartbeat. 

 

(Note- Most of images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))  (Image Credit- X)

 

Updated:May 24, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
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Literary Legacy

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Literary Legacy

Kolkata birthed the Bengal Renaissance and produced Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Its iconic College Street and annual book fairs make it a paradise for readers and thinkers. 

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Performing Arts Hub

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Performing Arts Hub

The city thrives with theatre traditions like Group Theatre, classical music, and dance. Iconic venues host year-round performances, preserving rich cultural expressions. 

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Durga Puja Spectacle

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Durga Puja Spectacle

UNESCO-listed Durga Puja transforms Kolkata into a massive open-air art gallery with elaborate pandals and idols, showcasing unparalleled creativity and community spirit.

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Cinematic Excellence

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Cinematic Excellence

Home to Satyajit Ray and the Parallel Cinema movement, Kolkata’s film festivals and institutions continue to influence Indian and global cinema. 

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Colonial & Architectural Heritage

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Colonial & Architectural Heritage

Landmarks like Victoria Memorial, Howrah Bridge, and grand edifices reflect its past as the “Second City of the Empire,” blending history with culture.

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Intellectual & Educational Center

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Intellectual & Educational Center

Institutions like the Asiatic Society, Indian Museum, and Presidency University have long fostered debates, science, and progressive thought.

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Vibrant Street Culture & Food

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Vibrant Street Culture & Food

From Kumortuli’s idol-making to iconic street food like phuchka and rosogolla, Kolkata’s everyday life is steeped in artistic and culinary traditions. 

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