From Cinema to Literature: Why this Indian city is called India’s cultural capital

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Kolkata is widely regarded as the Cultural Capital of India due to its long-standing influence on art, literature, music, theatre, cinema, festivals, and intellectual thought for over 150 years. Renowned for its rich heritage, iconic architecture, vibrant creative spirit, and deep-rooted cultural traditions, the city has produced some of India’s most celebrated poets, authors, filmmakers, and artists.

Kolkata’s enduring passion for books, intellectual discussions, classical music, and the arts continues to make it one of the country’s most culturally dynamic cities. Home to legends like Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, and Swami Vivekananda, Kolkata seamlessly blends colonial heritage with vibrant festivals, intellectual debates, and artistic excellence, earning its enduring reputation as India’s cultural heartbeat.

(Note- Most of images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik)) (Image Credit- X)