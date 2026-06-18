/From famine to feast: 8 everyday Indian dishes shaped by food shortages, drought

Many of India’s most iconic regional foods were created out of absolute necessity rather than royal luxury. They emerged from drought, wartime rationing, crop failure or the need to stretch a small amount of grain across an entire family.

Some were created during periods of crisis. Others became popular because their ingredients were cheap, easy to store and capable of surviving difficult weather. From Kerala’s starch-rich kappa to Rajasthan’s sun-dried ker sangri, discover how historical droughts, famines, and wartime shortages forced local communities to invent legendary everyday dishes using cheap, long-lasting, and drought-resistant ingredients. (Photo source: ChatGpt)