/From famine to feast: 8 everyday Indian dishes shaped by food shortages, drought

Many of India’s most iconic regional foods were created out of absolute necessity rather than royal luxury. They emerged from drought, wartime rationing, crop failure or the need to stretch a small amount of grain across an entire family.
Some were created during periods of crisis. Others became popular because their ingredients were cheap, easy to store and capable of surviving difficult weather. From Kerala’s starch-rich kappa to Rajasthan’s sun-dried ker sangri, discover how historical droughts, famines, and wartime shortages forced local communities to invent legendary everyday dishes using cheap, long-lasting, and drought-resistant ingredients. (Photo source: ChatGpt)
When rice disappeared, Tapioca filled the plate: Tapioca, known locally as kappa, was promoted in Travancore during severe food scarcity in the late 19th century. The crop grew easily, produced plenty of starch and cost less than rice.
Its importance increased again during the Second World War, when rice supplies from Burma were disrupted. Boiled kappa, later paired with fish curry, went from emergency food to one of Kerala’s most loved meals.
When every other vegetable failed: During droughts in Rajasthan, most vegetables disappeared, but ker berries and sangri pods continued growing in the harsh desert.
Villagers collected, boiled and sun-dried them so they could be stored for months. Cooked with spices, oil and dried mango, the ingredients became ker sangri.
What began as a source of nutrition during famine and drought is now served at weddings, restaurants and traditional Rajasthani feasts.
A desert kitchen's clever replacement: Fresh green vegetables were difficult to find in Rajasthan’s dry climate. Cooks replaced them with gatte, small dumplings made from gram flour.
The dumplings were boiled or fried and mixed with rice and spices to create gatte ki khichdi. Gram flour could be stored far longer than vegetables, making the meal practical during dry seasons and supply shortages.
Scarcity turned a basic pantry ingredient into a filling one-pot meal.
Nothing fresh at home? Use what can be stored: Papad was designed to survive for months without refrigeration. In Rajasthan, where water and fresh produce were often scarce, families began breaking papad into yoghurt- or tomato-based gravy.
The result was papad ki sabzi, a curry that required no fresh vegetables and could be prepared almost immediately.
It remains a powerful example of how Indian households turned a preserved side item into the centre of a complete meal.
The millet meal that kept workers going: Ragi can grow in dry conditions and remain stored for long periods, making it valuable during failed rains and agricultural lean seasons.
In Karnataka, ragi flour was cooked with water and shaped into dense balls known as ragi mudde.
The dish required few ingredients but delivered enough energy for long days of farm work. Once associated with rural hardship and inexpensive meals, ragi mudde is now celebrated as a nutritious regional staple.
More water, less grain, one filling bowl: Across Kerala, Goa, Odisha and other parts of India, families turned small quantities of rice into thin gruel known by names such as kanji, pez and pazhankanji.
Cooking rice with plenty of water created a larger, hydrating meal using very little grain. It became especially valuable when food was scarce, money was limited or someone was sick.
Its simplicity is the reason it survived: rice, water, salt and whatever accompaniment the household could afford.
India's most famous cost-cutting food story: One popular story says potato entered Kolkata biryani after the exiled Nawab Wajid Ali Shah faced financial pressure and meat became too expensive for feeding his large household.
Cooks allegedly used potatoes to stretch the biryani without losing its richness.
However, food historians debate this explanation, noting that potato may also have been added because it was new and prestigious. Whether necessity or innovation, the potato transformed Kolkata’s biryani forever.
The grain that waits for hard times: Pearl millet, or bajra, survives with far less water than rice or wheat and can be stored for difficult seasons.
In Rajasthan and Haryana, families combined bajra with lentils and water to make a filling khichdi.
The dish needed few ingredients, produced little waste and could feed several people from a single pot. Millets became known as famine-reserve grains because they remained available when more delicate crops failed.
These meals were shaped by difficult conditions, but they were never flavourless acts of desperation.
Communities used preservation, fermentation, drought-resistant crops and pantry ingredients to build food traditions that survived long after the crises ended.
Today, dishes once connected with hunger or poverty appear at festivals, restaurants and luxury hotels, proof that India’s culinary history is also a history of resilience.